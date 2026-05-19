Why Are Aiden Markram and Mohammed Shami Not in LSG Playing XI Today for RR vs LSG IPL 2026?

The Lucknow Super Giants are set to miss two of their star players, Aiden Markram and Mohammed Shami, in the RR vs LSG IPL 2026 game.

RR vs LSG Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra, Birjesh Sharma, and Yash Raj Punja.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, and Prince Yadav.

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Why Aiden Markram and Mohammed Shami Are Not Playing in RR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match

While skipper Rishabh Pant did not mention any reason for leaving out Shami, he revealed that Markram is not available for tonight’s clash due to personal reasons. Their absence would be a major setback for the visitors. While the South African opener contributed the third-most runs for Lucknow this season, the pacer has bagged their third-highest wickets in the ongoing IPL 2026.

On the other hand, the hosts have also made quite a few changes on their side. Yashasvi Jaiswal is once again leading the Men in Pink as their regular captain, Riyan Parag, misses out with a hamstring injury. Ravindra Jadeja is also not featuring for the Royals in the match. As per Jaiswal during the RR vs LSG toss, the veteran all-rounder is still recovering but is expected to regain his match fitness soon.

However, with only one spot remaining, RR possesses the easiest qualification scenario to advance to the IPL 2026 playoffs. Two in two victories would take them to 16 points and assure a playoff berth. But if they lose any and get stuck at 14 points, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have a chance to pip them by reaching 15 points.

While the RR vs LSG clash is a must-win for Jaiswal and Co., the bottom-placed LSG would look to play spoilsport in Rajasthan’s playoff plans.

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