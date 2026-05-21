Why Is Akeal Hosein Not in CSK Playing XI Tonight for GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Match? It is a question that will be on the minds of many fans, especially since the star Chennai Super Kings spinner was absent from the lineup.

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings lock horns tonight (May 21) in a high-octane clash, being played at Ahmedabad as the battle for the IPL 2026 playoffs intensifies.

Why Is Akeal Hosein Not in CSK Playing XI Tonight for GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?

The question ‘Why Is Akeal Hosein Not in CSK Playing XI Tonight for GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?’ has been trending since the toss. The answer is simple: Akeal Hosein won’t be available for the contest since he has been dropped as a tactical change.

The news of the same was confirmed by CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad at the coin toss. As a replacement, pacer Gurjapneet Singh was slotted in the CSK Playing XI.

Ruturaj was quoted as saying, “We’ve got a couple of changes. Obviously, according to the conditions, Akeal misses out unfortunately. And Gurjapneet comes in. And we got Matt Short playing in place of Prashant Veer.”

Notably, Akeal Hosein had been brilliant for CSK so far in IPL 2026 with his incredible powerplay bowling and ability to get breakthroughs. In seven matches, he has picked up eight wickets including a best figure of 4/17. However, despite his strong performances, the CSK management decided to drop him since the game is being played on red soil surface which offers more bounce and carry.

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GT vs CSK Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj

GT Impact Subs: Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

CSK Impact Subs: Kartik Sharma, Macneil Noronha, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldip Yadav, Aman Khan

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