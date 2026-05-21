Pat Cummins Reveals Reason for Electing Ishan Kishan as SRH Stand-in Captain in IPL 2026

Ishan Kishan is the third-highest run-scorer for SRH in the IPL 2026 so far.

After missing out on the playoffs last edition, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have made a stunning comeback to make it to the top four of the IPL 2026. Following the clinical display from the Orange Army, captain Pat Cummins has opened up on why he chose Ishan Kishan to hand over the leadership duties in the initial fixtures of the season.

Pat Cummins on Ishan Kishan Leading SRH in IPL 2026 First Half

Despite the huge setback of missing their regular captain Cummins for the first-half of the edition, stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan did a commendable job to pull SRH back on track. The IPL 2024 runners-up were off to a dismal start, winning only one of their first four matches. But the side made a quick turnaround to register a hat-trick of victories under Kishan’s leadership.

With the Australian pacer coming in after seven fixtures of the IPL 2026, SRH continued their winning streak to confirm a place in the IPL 2026 playoffs. However, ahead of the season, there were speculations regarding who would step into the skipper’s role as Cummins was yet to recover from his back injury.

The bowler stressed that despite having multiple options for the leadership role, Kishan’s success in the latest Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 had made him the frontrunner to grab the opportunity. Cummins also noted how he let the youngster operate the side in his own way without any interference.

“We had a few good options. He has had a great domestic season as captain. I got asked a question and said ‘Oh, Ishan would be great, the boys love him’. He was awesome. I let him do his thing. I didn’t get too involved, was there if he needed me. He knows how to captain well, so I stayed out of his way.” stated Cummins to NDTV.

The batter has also been one of the top contributors for SRH this season, notching up 490 runs, including five half-centuries.

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SRH Eyes Top-Two Spot in IPL 2026 Playoffs

Cummins and Co. are currently seated third in the IPL 2026 points table with eight wins in 13 matches. But their fixture against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tomorrow provides the side a huge chance to finish in the top-two.

Moreover, SRH had suffered a six-wicket loss against the reigning champions in the tournament opener. The Hyderabad outfit would be eager to hand them a massive defeat for claiming a revenge victory as well as increase their chance of getting an extra-match advantage in the knockouts by eclipsing the Gujarat Titans’ (GT) net run rate.

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