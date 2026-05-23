LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 68: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 68 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns in match no. 68 of the IPL 2026. Check out our LSG vs PBKS Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
LSG lost their previous match by seven wickets and are at the bottom of the table with four wins in 13 matches.
Punjab Kings lost their previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 23 runs and have now lost six matches in a row. To keep their playoff hopes alive, they will need to win this match.
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav.
Impact Player: Digvesh Singh Rathi.
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Impact Player: Marcus Stoinis.
The pitch in Lucknow has been helpful for bowlers, as not many high scoring matches have been seen here. Teams batting second have won the majority of matches at this venue.
The temperature is expected to be around 36-39°C.
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Both teams are going through a tough run of form, so it is expected to be a very close contest, but Punjab Kings might have a slight edge.
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