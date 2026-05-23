LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 68: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 68 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns in match no. 68 of the IPL 2026. Check out our LSG vs PBKS Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG lost their previous match by seven wickets and are at the bottom of the table with four wins in 13 matches.

Punjab Kings lost their previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 23 runs and have now lost six matches in a row. To keep their playoff hopes alive, they will need to win this match.

LSG vs PBKS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav.

Impact Player: Digvesh Singh Rathi.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Player: Marcus Stoinis.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Lucknow has been helpful for bowlers, as not many high scoring matches have been seen here. Teams batting second have won the majority of matches at this venue.

The temperature is expected to be around 36-39°C.

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Top Player Picks for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

Arshdeep Singh has taken 14 wickets in 13 matches this season.

He has picked up at least one wicket in nine of his last 10 innings.

Akash Singh (LSG)

Akash Singh has played only two matches this season and has taken four wickets.

He picked up a wicket in the previous match against Rajasthan Royals.

Suryansh Shedge (PBKS)

Suryansh Shedge has played six matches and scored 149 runs this season.

His scores in previous five innings are 35, 8, 21*, 25, 57, and *.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Cooper Connolly (PBKS)

Cooper Connolly is the top scorer for Punjab Kings this season with 473 runs in 12 innings.

He scored 87 runs the last time he played against Lucknow Super Giants earlier this season.

Josh Inglis (LSG)

Josh Inglis has scored 194 runs in just four matches this season.

His scores this season are 60, 36, 85, and 13.

Mohsin Khan (LSG)

Mohsin Khan has taken 11 wickets in six matches in IPL 2026.

He has picked up at least one wicket in every innings this season.

Team for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are going through a tough run of form, so it is expected to be a very close contest, but Punjab Kings might have a slight edge.

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