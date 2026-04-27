Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Share Six Wickets in Powerplay To Bundle Out Delhi Capitals for 75; Key Takeaways From DC vs RCB IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a forgettable outing where they were bundled out for 75 before Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chased down the target comfortably to secure a nine-wicket win today (April 27) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026).

The defending champions now inch closer to confirming their berth for the IPL 2026 playoffs with six wins in eight games while Delhi slumped to their fifth defeat and remained at the bottom half of the points table at seventh.

Check the key takeaways from the DC vs RCB contest.

Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar strangle RCB in powerplay

RCB pacers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar operated in tandem to dismantle the DC batting lineup totally in the powerplay. The duo took six wickets in the first six overs, sharing three apiece as Delhi were left reeling at 6/8.

Bhuvneshwar started with the wicket of Sahil Parakh in the opening over before returning in the third over to remove Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs. Hazlewood, on the other hand, got the wickets of KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi on consecutive deliveries in the second over of DC’s innings before taking Nitish Rana’s wicket in the fourth over. The Aussie took one more in the back end of the innings, getting the better of Abhishek Porel who had done a rebuilding job with a 33-ball 30.

In the process, DC equalled the unwanted record for most wickets lost (six) inside the first six overs of an IPL innings, matching Kochi’s unwanted feat from 2011.

Sahil Parakh experiment fails

The Axar Patel-led side decided to make three changes in their Playing XI for the DC vs RCB game. They were already missing the services of Lungi Ngidi after he suffered a head injury in the last game and decided to rest Mukesh Kumar as well, bringing in overseas pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Kyle Jamieson. With Tristan Stubbs and David Miller being the other two foreign names in the lineup, the DC management had to drop Pathum Nissanka and they decided to hand a debut to India U19 talent Sahil Parakh.

However, the move failed as he departed for a two-ball duck in the first over and it started the DC collapse.

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RCB get major NRR boost in IPL 2026 playoffs qualification race

While RCB remained second with six wins, since PBKS are still unbeaten and occupy the top spot, the Rajat Patidar-led side boosted their NRR considerably with the nine-wicket win. This will help their case massively for IPL 2026 playoffs qualification and to secure a top-two finish. RCB’s NRR is now close to almost 2.000 (1.919) with the next best being of PBKS at 1.333.

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