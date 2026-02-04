Can Man of Big Moments Sam Curran Deliver for England at T20 World Cup 2026?

Sam Curran has warmed up well for T20 World Cup 2026.

England all-rounder Sam Curran enjoyed a brilliant Sri Lanka series with both bat and ball, proving his utility as an all-rounder. In this series, Curran did everything for his team, as England experimented with him in every possible way, and he aced most of the roles.

In the first T20I, he picked up a hat-trick after an early beating to restrict Sri Lanka to a mere 133 when they could have scored a few more. Later, in the second game, the all-rounder formed a prudent stand with Tom Banton by scoring an unbeaten 20 to guide England through.

Then came his best performance on a sluggish track where every other batter struggled to get going, especially with the older ball. Sam Curran scored 58 runs in 46 deliveries, comprising six boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 120.83, when no other English batter could score more than 25.

As a bowler, he was trusted across all phases – taking the new ball, finishing the powerplay, and operating at the death – and despite mixed returns, England are clearly lining him up for a broader role at the T20 World Cup 2026. Overall, Curran ended with 79 runs with the bat and three wickets with the ball, winning the Player of the Series award and preparing in the best possible manner for the tournament.

Why Sam Curran will hold the key for England at T20 World Cup 2026

Sam Curran might be among the most improved T20 cricketers in recent times, even if his returns remain unpredictable at times. For England, he will be among the most vital players at the T20 World Cup 2026, since he contributes with both bat and ball.

At the moment, Jamie Overton, the other pace-bowling all-rounder in the squad, doesn’t look as promising, so Curran’s role will be bigger this time around. England used him at No.6 in the Sri Lanka series, but he can be flexible in his batting position and can be promoted to the top or middle order if required.

With the ball, the all-rounder has developed a new slower ball variation that will be effective on sluggish decks, especially in the later phase of the tournament. England will play all their group stage matches in India, but once they advance to the next round, which looks likely, the two-time champions will play all three Super Eight fixtures in Sri Lanka, one in Colombo and two in Pallekele.

That’s where his effectiveness with both bat and ball will come to the fore, and this series proved how good he can be in sluggish conditions. Sam Curran was Player of the Tournament the last time England lifted the T20 World Cup in 2022, and he’ll need to rise to that level again, this time shouldering a bigger batting responsibility alongside his bowling impact.

