Ruled Out of Ashes With Injury, Jofra Archer Named in England Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

They have been placed in Group C alongside Nepal, Bangladesh and West Indies.

England have announced their provisional 15 member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, and fast bowler Jofra Archer has been included despite currently recovering from injury. Archer is dealing with a left side strain, which forced him to miss the Ashes series after the third Test.

The squad also features Josh Tongue, who is yet to make his debut in limited overs international cricket. Meanwhile, Jamie Smith has been dropped from white ball plans after his trial as an opener did not deliver the expected results.

England’s preparations for the tournament will begin with a tour of Sri Lanka at the start of the new year. However, Archer will not be part of the tour and is set to miss the three ODIs and three T20Is, which begin on January 22. Brydon Carse will remain with the squad after the ODI series to cover for Archer during the T20Is.

Archer is expected to link up with the England squad later in India, ahead of their opening Group C match against Nepal, scheduled to be played in Mumbai on February 8.

England have picked a balanced squad with a good mix of batters, all-rounders and bowlers. The batting lineup includes captain Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Tom Banton. Among the all rounders, Sam Curran and Jamie Overton are the pace bowling options, while Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed and Jacob Bethell add depth as spin all-rounders. Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson have been included as the specialist spinners.

The pace bowling unit features Jofra Archer, Luke Wood and Josh Tongue. Phil Salt will be the first choice wicketkeeper, with Jos Buttler acting as the backup.

England provisional squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

England Squads for Sri Lanka Series

Along with the T20 World Cup squad, England have also announced their team for the upcoming white ball series against Sri Lanka, which will serve as their final preparation ahead of the tournament.

T20I: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

ODI: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Luke Wood.

