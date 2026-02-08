How Gautam Gambhir Reinstilled Belief in Suryakumar Yadav During India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Batting Collapse

Suryakumar Yadav stayed unbeaten at 84 off 49.

India escaped the jaws of an embarrassing defeat against the USA on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Playing their first match of the T20 World Cup 2026, both sides were gunning for a win. However, Suryakumar Yadav & Co. came out on top by 29 runs, thanks to a captain’s knock, to save India.

How Gautam Gambhir Encouraged Suryakumar Yadav Amid India’s Batting Collapse

The USA had ensured they did their homework well, as they put India to bat first. Ali Khan took the first wicket of Abhishek Sharma, sending him back on a golden duck. Shadley van Schalkwyk scalped four wickets, including the other opener, Ishan Kishan. SKY walked in to bat at 45/2, but India lost Tilak Varma also in the same sixth over.

He stitched a vital partnership with Rinku Singh (6 off 14), which stabilised the fall of wickets. A late cameo of 11-ball 14 by Axar Patel helped little as Suryakumar Yadav did the bulk of scoring with a 49-ball 84 not out. He smashed 10 boundaries and four sixes. In the process, the hosts, who were derailed at 77/6 in 12 overs, posted 161/9.

As he received the Player of the Match award for his commanding knock, SKY shared his mindset and how the head coach, Gautam Gambhir, reinstilled his belief that he would not lose his wicket.

He narrated, “I always felt that there was a need for a batter to bat till the end. I never felt that it was a 180-190 wicket. I felt it was a 140 wicket. But then Gauti bhai told me the same thing during the break after the 14 overs. He told me, just try and bat till the end, you can cover it any time.”

Eventually, India’s bowling attack finished the job. Mohammed Siraj, returning to India T20Is after July 2024, took three wickets. Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel also grabbed two wickets to restrict the USA to 132/8.

Earlier, when Suryakumar Yadav reached his half-century, he refused to celebrate well. However, he acknowledged the crowd and the dressing room. Gautam Gambhir, who was also seated in the dugout, signalled him to keep calm and continue playing to keep his wicket.

The Indian skipper received the message well and saved India from humiliation in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the USA. Had SKY not peaked at the right time, the hosts would’ve faced the wrath of experts and fans alike.

Notably, SKY also shared the latest injury update on Washington Sundar. India will play their next match against Namibia in Delhi on February 12.

