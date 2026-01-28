The Washington Sundar injury update will be extremely important for the Men in Blue as they gear up for their title defence in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, the talented youngster suffered a rib-injury during the 1st IND vs NZ ODI and has since been on the sidelines.

He is currently missing the five-match T20I series against the Kiwis, which will be the final dress rehearsal before the ICC event.

Washington Sundar Injury Update: Will India All-Rounder Be Available for T20 World Cup 2026?

The big question surrounding the Washington Sundar injury update remains if he can win the race against time to be ready for the marquee event. It is understood that although Sundar remains in the T20 World Cup 2026 plans, his availability for India’s opening game against USA on February 7 is under serious doubt.

Although he has now resumed batting in nets and batted for 30 minutes, he still has tenderness in the rib area where has suffered a mild fracture alongside the side strain.

The Indian management is alsi looking to take a cautious approach and there is a possibility of Washington Sundar undergoing a thorough Return to Play (RTP) protocols assessment in the first week of February, which will give a clearer picture of his return date.

A source privy to the developments was quoted as saying by TOI,

“There are still over 15 days for India’s match vs Pakistan in the World Cup. Sundar is very much in the mix and the plans as of now and a call will only be taken when there is no possibility of return. He was picked for the matchups vs left-handers and that is why Ravi Bishnoi has been tried. There aren’t many options of off-spinners and bowling all-rounders available at the moment.”

