Axar Patel didn't play the second T20I.

Will Axar Patel play tonight in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I? This has been a major question among fans since he didn’t feature in the previous game.

ALSO READ:

Will Axar Patel play tonight in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I?

Axar Patel sustained a finger injury in the opening T20I against New Zealand and was unfit for the second one. Hence, the question ‘Will Axar Patel play tonight in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I’ remains valid, especially with the T20 World Cup 2026 around the corner.

There has been no official update from team management, so his participation remains unknown. However, the injury didn’t look severe enough, and resting him in the Raipur game might be precautionary.

In the first T20I, he scored five runs and was expensive, conceding 12 runs per over while taking a solitary wicket. Axar Patel might return for the all-important third T20I in Guwahati.

If he plays this fixture, Kuldeep Yadav might sit out again despite performing exceptionally well in the second T20I. He took two wickets for 35 runs in his four-over spell, dismissing Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips.

Likely India playing XI for 3rd T20I

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.