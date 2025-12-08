2 Spinners LSG Could Target To Cover Ravi Bishnoi Vacancy At IPL 2026 Auction

They will enter the bidding hall with the fourth-highest purse of INR 22.95 crore.

One of the top priorities of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2026 auction would be to fill in the void of their ace spinner, Ravi Bishnoi. The management made a big call to release him following two underwhelming seasons, which saw the bowler snare only 19 wickets in 25 appearances.

However, while searching for his replacement, the franchise is less likely to consider an overseas option as their four foreign spots are sealed in the potential lineup for the next season. After a smashing outing in the last season, the star opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram are all set to provide some fiery starts to the team again in the IPL 2026.

Moreover, Caribbean big-hitter Nicholas Pooran will be a first-choice player in their XI, after a record-breaking season with 524 runs. The Super Giants will also be on the lookout for an overseas finisher to fill the spot of veteran South African batter, David Miller. These have limited their scope to only domestic resources as a replacement for the 25-year-old.

Let’s see two LSG target players whom the franchise would be eyeing in the IPL 2026 auction.

Rahul Chahar

The wrist spinner is known for his quick pace, like Bishnoi, and could be in the LSG target players list. Previously, he had two commendable stints with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). But coming into the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2025, Rahul Chahar bowled only one over against his former team, MI. However, the bowler could be a great addition to the LSG IPL 2026 squad to fill in the spot of Bishnoi.

Currently, he is also putting up a consistent show in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025. The 26-year-old has picked up five wickets in as many matches so far while representing Rajasthan in the domestic T20 tournament.

Vignesh Puthur

Another player who could feature in the LSG target players list to replace the star Indian spinner could be the MI sensation, Vignesh Puthur. The Kerala youngster had an impactful debut season for the five-time champions, snaring six scalps in five fixtures, before being ruled out of the tournament with a shin injury.

But the 24-year-old has made a fierce comeback to bag six wickets in four matches of SMAT 2025 so far. Though with limited IPL experience, the Super Giants can back the young 24-year-old to come good.

