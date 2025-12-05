LSG will enter the auction hall with a budget of INR 22.95 crore.

LSG Top Priorities At IPL 2026 Auction: Lucknow Super Giants hold the fourth-highest purse among the 10 teams. With a budget of INR 22.95 crore, they will need to fill seven more spots for the forthcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Newly appointed captain and the most expensive player in IPL history, Rishabh Pant, led his team to six out of 14 wins last season.

After an inconsistent show in the IPL 2025, the franchise would be eager to form a strong squad in a bid to turn around their performances next season. Notably, the side has made it to the playoffs twice in their four-year stint in the tournament so far. Let’s check out what the LSG top priorities are to figure out in the upcoming mini auction, scheduled to take place on December 16.

David Miller Replacement

After a sub-par debut season outing for the Super Giants, the side has let go of the South African big-hitter David Miller. The other available finishers, like Glenn Maxwell and Andre Russell, have pulled out of the IPL 2026 auction. It could be a headache for the LSG management to fill the veteran player’s void.

Liam Livingstone : The English all-rounder has continued his blistering The Hundred 2025 form in the latest Abu Dhabi T10 League. He could be a great fit for the franchise to replace their Proteas star.

: The English all-rounder has continued his blistering The Hundred 2025 form in the latest Abu Dhabi T10 League. He could be a great fit for the franchise to replace their Proteas star. Cameron Green: The Australian all-rounder is expected to be the most sought-after player in the upcoming auction. The side would love to include him in the squad, but they might not seal the deal in reality due to their budget constraints.

Refill Ravi Bishnoi Spot

The team would also be on the lookout for a quality domestic spinner to replace Ravi Bishnoi. Following two consecutive editions of poor stats, LSG have released their star leg-spinner to free up INR 11 crore. Let’s see which bowlers might be on the LSG target list to fill in his void.

Rahul Chahar: The spinner had two great three-year stints for the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), scalping 74 wickets in 75 matches. He is also putting up a consistent show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025.

The spinner had two great three-year stints for the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), scalping 74 wickets in 75 matches. He is also putting up a consistent show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025. Karn Sharma: One of the LSG top priorities would be to acquire an experienced player in the IPL 2026 auction. He holds decent IPL stats and has snared four wickets in as many SMAT 2025 fixtures so far.

One of the LSG top priorities would be to acquire an experienced player in the IPL 2026 auction. He holds decent IPL stats and has snared four wickets in as many SMAT 2025 fixtures so far. Vignesh Puthur: The Kerala youngster could be another great choice for the Lucknow outfits. He had already made it to the headlines after his smashing debut season for MI last season.

ALSO READ:

Options for Overseas Pacers

The Super Giants have formed a strong pace bowling core consisting of domestic stars like Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, and Mohsin Khan. But the management would like to add a pinch of overseas experience to the attack to strengthen the LSG IPL 2026 squad.

Jacob Duffy: The New Zealand bowler is carrying on a fine form in recent matches. He could be the perfect find from the LSG target list for a strong overseas seam bowling option.

The New Zealand bowler is carrying on a fine form in recent matches. He could be the perfect find from the LSG target list for a strong overseas seam bowling option. Anrich Nortje: The South African speedster has made a brilliant comeback in the CSA T20 Challenge, following his persistent injury issues. They might look to rope in Nortje, considering his experience of playing in multiple T20 leagues around the globe.

The South African speedster has made a brilliant comeback in the CSA T20 Challenge, following his persistent injury issues. They might look to rope in Nortje, considering his experience of playing in multiple T20 leagues around the globe. Gerald Coetzee: He is another Proteas player who could be on the LSG target list for the IPL 2026 auction. The 25-year-old has put up a decent show for MI and the Gujarat Titans so far in the last two IPL editions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.