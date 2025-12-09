All Australia Players In IPL 2026 Auction Player Shortlist

A total of 19 Australian players have been shortlisted for the mini auction.
The prolonged wait for the highly anticipated IPL 2026 auction is finally about to end, with the event taking place next Tuesday. Initially, a total of 1,390 players had registered for the mini auction. But only 350 names have been shortlisted from the massive list, including 240 domestic and 110 overseas cricketers. Let’s see which of the star Australian players are set to go under the gavel on December 16.
The shortlisted mini auction list consists of 19 Australian players, with three batters, six bowlers, eight all-rounders and two wicketkeepers. The chart includes veteran batter Steve Smith and the star all-rounder Cameron Green, who might grab the most expensive deal of the IPL 2026 auction.
However, among the star-studded list, the absence of Glenn Maxwell is noteworthy. After being released by the IPL 2025 runners-up, Punjab Kings (PBKS), the Aussie star decided not to register for the upcoming edition of the league.
Notably, another prominent figure of the Aussie squad, Josh Inglis, is set to be unavailable for a large part of the T20 event. He was also part of the PBKS camp last season and has registered his name at a base price of INR 2 crore. Adam Zampa, Aaron Hardie and Matthew Forde are the other notable absentees in the shortlisted list.
|SET
|PLAYER
|SPECIALISM
|BASE PRICE (INR)
|BA1
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|BATTER
|2 crore
|BA1
|Cameron Green
|BATTER
|2 crore
|FA1
|Spencer Johnson
|BOWLER
|1.50 crore
|BA2
|Steve Smith
|BATTER
|2 crore
|AL2
|Sean Abbott
|ALL-ROUNDER
|2 crore
|AL2
|Ben Dwarshuis
|ALL-ROUNDER
|1 crore
|AL2
|Daniel Sams
|ALL-ROUNDER
|1 crore
|AL2
|Matthew Short
|ALL-ROUNDER
|1.50 crore
|WK2
|Josh Inglis
|WICKETKEEPER
|2.00 crore
|WK2
|Ben McDermott
|WICKETKEEPER
|75 lakh
|AL3
|Cooper Connolly
|ALL-ROUNDER
|2 crore
|AL3
|William Sutherland
|ALL-ROUNDER
|1 crore
|AL3
|Beau Webster
|ALL-ROUNDER
|1.25 crore
|FA3
|Riley Meredith
|BOWLER
|1.50 crore
|FA3
|Jhye Richardson
|BOWLER
|1.50 crore
|FA4
|Jason Behrendorff
|BOWLER
|1.50 crore
|FA5
|Wesley Agar
|BOWLER
|75 lakh
|FA5
|Billy Stanlake
|BOWLER
|75 lakh
|UAL10
|Jack Edwards
|ALL-ROUNDER
|50 lakh
