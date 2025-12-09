News
All Australia Players In IPL 2026 Auction Player Shortlist
indian-premier-league-ipl

All Australia Players In IPL 2026 Auction Player Shortlist

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: December 9, 2025
2 min read

A total of 19 Australian players have been shortlisted for the mini auction.

All Australia Players In IPL 2026 Auction Player Shortlist

The prolonged wait for the highly anticipated IPL 2026 auction is finally about to end, with the event taking place next Tuesday. Initially, a total of 1,390 players had registered for the mini auction. But only 350 names have been shortlisted from the massive list, including 240 domestic and 110 overseas cricketers. Let’s see which of the star Australian players are set to go under the gavel on December 16.

Check Full IPL 2026 Auction Players List

The shortlisted mini auction list consists of 19 Australian players, with three batters, six bowlers, eight all-rounders and two wicketkeepers. The chart includes veteran batter Steve Smith and the star all-rounder Cameron Green, who might grab the most expensive deal of the IPL 2026 auction.

However, among the star-studded list, the absence of Glenn Maxwell is noteworthy. After being released by the IPL 2025 runners-up, Punjab Kings (PBKS), the Aussie star decided not to register for the upcoming edition of the league.

Notably, another prominent figure of the Aussie squad, Josh Inglis, is set to be unavailable for a large part of the T20 event. He was also part of the PBKS camp last season and has registered his name at a base price of INR 2 crore. Adam Zampa, Aaron Hardie and Matthew Forde are the other notable absentees in the shortlisted list.

Full List of Shortlisted Australia Players in IPL 2026 Auction

SETPLAYERSPECIALISMBASE PRICE (INR)
BA1Jake Fraser-McGurkBATTER2 crore
BA1Cameron GreenBATTER2 crore
FA1Spencer JohnsonBOWLER1.50 crore
BA2Steve SmithBATTER2 crore
AL2Sean AbbottALL-ROUNDER2 crore
AL2Ben DwarshuisALL-ROUNDER1 crore
AL2Daniel SamsALL-ROUNDER1 crore
AL2Matthew ShortALL-ROUNDER1.50 crore
WK2Josh InglisWICKETKEEPER2.00 crore
WK2Ben McDermottWICKETKEEPER75 lakh
AL3Cooper ConnollyALL-ROUNDER2 crore
AL3William SutherlandALL-ROUNDER1 crore
AL3Beau WebsterALL-ROUNDER1.25 crore
FA3Riley MeredithBOWLER1.50 crore
FA3Jhye RichardsonBOWLER1.50 crore
FA4Jason BehrendorffBOWLER1.50 crore
FA5Wesley AgarBOWLER75 lakh
FA5Billy StanlakeBOWLER75 lakh
UAL10Jack EdwardsALL-ROUNDER50 lakh

