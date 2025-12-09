All Australia Players In IPL 2026 Auction Player Shortlist

A total of 19 Australian players have been shortlisted for the mini auction.

The prolonged wait for the highly anticipated IPL 2026 auction is finally about to end, with the event taking place next Tuesday. Initially, a total of 1,390 players had registered for the mini auction. But only 350 names have been shortlisted from the massive list, including 240 domestic and 110 overseas cricketers. Let’s see which of the star Australian players are set to go under the gavel on December 16.

Check Full IPL 2026 Auction Players List

The shortlisted mini auction list consists of 19 Australian players, with three batters, six bowlers, eight all-rounders and two wicketkeepers. The chart includes veteran batter Steve Smith and the star all-rounder Cameron Green, who might grab the most expensive deal of the IPL 2026 auction.

However, among the star-studded list, the absence of Glenn Maxwell is noteworthy. After being released by the IPL 2025 runners-up, Punjab Kings (PBKS), the Aussie star decided not to register for the upcoming edition of the league.

Notably, another prominent figure of the Aussie squad, Josh Inglis, is set to be unavailable for a large part of the T20 event. He was also part of the PBKS camp last season and has registered his name at a base price of INR 2 crore. Adam Zampa, Aaron Hardie and Matthew Forde are the other notable absentees in the shortlisted list.

Full List of Shortlisted Australia Players in IPL 2026 Auction

SET PLAYER SPECIALISM BASE PRICE (INR) BA1 Jake Fraser-McGurk BATTER 2 crore BA1 Cameron Green BATTER 2 crore FA1 Spencer Johnson BOWLER 1.50 crore BA2 Steve Smith BATTER 2 crore AL2 Sean Abbott ALL-ROUNDER 2 crore AL2 Ben Dwarshuis ALL-ROUNDER 1 crore AL2 Daniel Sams ALL-ROUNDER 1 crore AL2 Matthew Short ALL-ROUNDER 1.50 crore WK2 Josh Inglis WICKETKEEPER 2.00 crore WK2 Ben McDermott WICKETKEEPER 75 lakh AL3 Cooper Connolly ALL-ROUNDER 2 crore AL3 William Sutherland ALL-ROUNDER 1 crore AL3 Beau Webster ALL-ROUNDER 1.25 crore FA3 Riley Meredith BOWLER 1.50 crore FA3 Jhye Richardson BOWLER 1.50 crore FA4 Jason Behrendorff BOWLER 1.50 crore FA5 Wesley Agar BOWLER 75 lakh FA5 Billy Stanlake BOWLER 75 lakh UAL10 Jack Edwards ALL-ROUNDER 50 lakh

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.