All England Players In IPL 2026 Auction Player Shortlist

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
indian-premier-league-ipl

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: December 9, 2025
2 min read

A total of 21 players will be from England in the auction.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction is around the corner, and the BCCI have announced the full list of players that will go under the hammer on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. In this article we will be looking at the England players in IPL 2026 auction who have made it to the final shortlist.

ALSO READ: Full IPL 2026 Auction Players List: BCCI Releases 350 Names Set To Go Under the Hammer

Out of the 1390 players who registered, only 350 were chosen for the final list. This includes 240 Indian players and 110 overseas players.

Across all franchises, there are 77 open slots, and 31 of those are reserved for overseas players.

The highest base price is INR 2 crore, with 40 players placed in this top bracket for the IPL 2026 auction.

Liam Livingstone Headlines England Players in IPL 2026 auction

Out of the 350 names shortlisted, 21 are England players in IPL 2026 auction. Liam Livingstone, who was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is one of the big names in the list.

Players like Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith could receive their first ever IPL bids, as several teams may target them for a top order batting role.

Jonny Bairstow, who played as a temporary replacement for Mumbai Indians last season, is also part of the final list. A total of eight England players have registered at the base price of INR 2 crore.

Full List of England Players in IPL 2026 Auction

Sr.NoSetPlayerCountrySpecialismReserve Price (Rs Lakh)
1AL1Gus AtkinsonEnglandALL-ROUNDER200
2AL1Liam LivingstoneEnglandALL-ROUNDER200
3WK1Jonny BairstowEnglandWICKETKEEPER100
4WK1Ben DuckettEnglandWICKETKEEPER200
5WK1Jamie SmithEnglandWICKETKEEPER200
6WK2Tom BantonEnglandWICKETKEEPER200
7WK2Jordan CoxEnglandWICKETKEEPER75
8FA2Saqib MahmoodEnglandBOWLER150
9AL3Rehan AhmedEnglandALL-ROUNDER75
10AL3Tom CurranEnglandALL-ROUNDER200
11AL3Daniel LawrenceEnglandALL-ROUNDER200
12FA3Richard GleesonEnglandBOWLER75
13FA3Luke WoodEnglandBOWLER75
14UWK3Joe ClarkeEnglandWICKETKEEPER50
15UWK3Tom MooresEnglandWICKETKEEPER40
16AL4Liam DawsonEnglandALL-ROUNDER200
17AL4George GartonEnglandALL-ROUNDER75
18FA4Matthew PottsEnglandBOWLER75
19FA4Olly StoneEnglandBOWLER125
20FA4Joshua TongueEnglandBOWLER100
21UBA4Daniel LateganEnglandBATTER30

COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.