All England Players In IPL 2026 Auction Player Shortlist

A total of 21 players will be from England in the auction.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction is around the corner, and the BCCI have announced the full list of players that will go under the hammer on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. In this article we will be looking at the England players in IPL 2026 auction who have made it to the final shortlist.
Out of the 1390 players who registered, only 350 were chosen for the final list. This includes 240 Indian players and 110 overseas players.
Across all franchises, there are 77 open slots, and 31 of those are reserved for overseas players.
The highest base price is INR 2 crore, with 40 players placed in this top bracket for the IPL 2026 auction.
Out of the 350 names shortlisted, 21 are England players in IPL 2026 auction. Liam Livingstone, who was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is one of the big names in the list.
Players like Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith could receive their first ever IPL bids, as several teams may target them for a top order batting role.
Jonny Bairstow, who played as a temporary replacement for Mumbai Indians last season, is also part of the final list. A total of eight England players have registered at the base price of INR 2 crore.
|Sr.No
|Set
|Player
|Country
|Specialism
|Reserve Price (Rs Lakh)
|1
|AL1
|Gus Atkinson
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|2
|AL1
|Liam Livingstone
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|3
|WK1
|Jonny Bairstow
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|100
|4
|WK1
|Ben Duckett
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|200
|5
|WK1
|Jamie Smith
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|200
|6
|WK2
|Tom Banton
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|200
|7
|WK2
|Jordan Cox
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|75
|8
|FA2
|Saqib Mahmood
|England
|BOWLER
|150
|9
|AL3
|Rehan Ahmed
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|75
|10
|AL3
|Tom Curran
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|11
|AL3
|Daniel Lawrence
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|12
|FA3
|Richard Gleeson
|England
|BOWLER
|75
|13
|FA3
|Luke Wood
|England
|BOWLER
|75
|14
|UWK3
|Joe Clarke
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|50
|15
|UWK3
|Tom Moores
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|40
|16
|AL4
|Liam Dawson
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|17
|AL4
|George Garton
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|75
|18
|FA4
|Matthew Potts
|England
|BOWLER
|75
|19
|FA4
|Olly Stone
|England
|BOWLER
|125
|20
|FA4
|Joshua Tongue
|England
|BOWLER
|100
|21
|UBA4
|Daniel Lategan
|England
|BATTER
|30
