All England Players In IPL 2026 Auction Player Shortlist

A total of 21 players will be from England in the auction.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction is around the corner, and the BCCI have announced the full list of players that will go under the hammer on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. In this article we will be looking at the England players in IPL 2026 auction who have made it to the final shortlist.

Out of the 1390 players who registered, only 350 were chosen for the final list. This includes 240 Indian players and 110 overseas players.

Across all franchises, there are 77 open slots, and 31 of those are reserved for overseas players.

The highest base price is INR 2 crore, with 40 players placed in this top bracket for the IPL 2026 auction.

Liam Livingstone Headlines England Players in IPL 2026 auction

Out of the 350 names shortlisted, 21 are England players in IPL 2026 auction. Liam Livingstone, who was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is one of the big names in the list.

Players like Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith could receive their first ever IPL bids, as several teams may target them for a top order batting role.

Jonny Bairstow, who played as a temporary replacement for Mumbai Indians last season, is also part of the final list. A total of eight England players have registered at the base price of INR 2 crore.

Full List of England Players in IPL 2026 Auction

Sr.No Set Player Country Specialism Reserve Price (Rs Lakh) 1 AL1 Gus Atkinson England ALL-ROUNDER 200 2 AL1 Liam Livingstone England ALL-ROUNDER 200 3 WK1 Jonny Bairstow England WICKETKEEPER 100 4 WK1 Ben Duckett England WICKETKEEPER 200 5 WK1 Jamie Smith England WICKETKEEPER 200 6 WK2 Tom Banton England WICKETKEEPER 200 7 WK2 Jordan Cox England WICKETKEEPER 75 8 FA2 Saqib Mahmood England BOWLER 150 9 AL3 Rehan Ahmed England ALL-ROUNDER 75 10 AL3 Tom Curran England ALL-ROUNDER 200 11 AL3 Daniel Lawrence England ALL-ROUNDER 200 12 FA3 Richard Gleeson England BOWLER 75 13 FA3 Luke Wood England BOWLER 75 14 UWK3 Joe Clarke England WICKETKEEPER 50 15 UWK3 Tom Moores England WICKETKEEPER 40 16 AL4 Liam Dawson England ALL-ROUNDER 200 17 AL4 George Garton England ALL-ROUNDER 75 18 FA4 Matthew Potts England BOWLER 75 19 FA4 Olly Stone England BOWLER 125 20 FA4 Joshua Tongue England BOWLER 100 21 UBA4 Daniel Lategan England BATTER 30

