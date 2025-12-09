All New Zealand Players In IPL 2026 Auction Player Shortlist

The BCCI recently released the final list of names that will go under the hammer in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction, slated to be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Out of the trimmed list of 350, 240 are Indian players, while the remaining 110 are overseas players. The foreign names will once again be a huge attraction with all 10 franchises eager to rope in the best in the business. In this article, we focus particularly on the New Zealand players who will be available on the auction day.

Former CSK stars headline New Zealand players in IPL 2026 Auction

The Kiwi list at the IPL 2026 auction will be highlighted by the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) duo of Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway. Both players have placed themselves at the highest price bracket of INR 2 crores after being released by CSK on the retention deadline day.

Joining them in the same price will be pacers Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry, both of whom had looked in stellar form this year and are expected to trigger bidding war.

With wicketkeepers being a demand going into the auction, there are a few New Zealand glovemen also available in the likes of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert.

Full List of New Zealand Players in IPL 2026 Auction

Sr.No Player Specialism Base Price (in Lakhs) 1 Devon Conway Batter 200 2 Rachin Racindra All-rounder 200 3 Finn Allen Wicketkeeper 200 4 Jacob Duffy Bowler 200 5 Matt Henry Bowler 200 6 Tim Robinson Batter 75 7 Michael Bracewell All-rounder 200 8 Zak Foulkes All-rounder 75 9 Daryl Mitchell All-rounder 200 10 Tim Seifert Wicketkeeper 150 11 Kyle Jamieson Bowler 200 12 Adam Milne Bowler 200 13 Will O’Rourke Bowler 200 14 Bevon-John Jacobs All-rounder 75 15 Muhammad Abbas All-rounder 75 16 Nathan Smith All-rounder 75

