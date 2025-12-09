All West Indies Players in IPL 2026 Auction Player Shortlist.

A total of nine Caribbean players will go under the hammer in the IPL 2026 auction.

The BCCI has unveiled a trimmed 350-player list for the IPL 2026 auction, featuring a strong contingent of West Indies stars. The best ones are already sold and won’t be up for grabs, but a few new ones that have performed well will hope to find buyers. A total of nine Caribbean players will go under the hammer on December 16 (Tuesday).

There are four bowlers, three all-rounders, one batter, and a solitary wicketkeeper-batter on the list. As many as four players, including Shai Hope, have kept their base price at INR 2 crore, while two have kept INR 1.25 crore. The remaining three players have a base price of INR 75 Lakhs. If not all, a few of them will surely be on the radar of several IPL sides.

All of them are capped. Seven of those West Indies players have previously played in the cash-rich league, while two names are completely new. One of them has seen a recent rise as a T20 all-rounder.

West Indies players in IPL 2026 auction

Set Player Specialism Base Price (In Lakhs) SP1 Akeal Hosein BOWLER 200 BA2 Ackeem Auguste BATTER 75 AL2 Jason Holder ALL-ROUNDER 200 WK2 Shai Hope WICKETKEEPER 200 FA3 Alzarri Joseph BOWLER 200 FA3 Shamar Joseph BOWLER 75 AL4 Roston Chase ALL-ROUNDER 125 AL4 Kyle Mayers ALL-ROUNDER 125 FA5 Obed McCoy BOWLER 75

With as many as 31 overseas slots available, several West Indies players will hope to get sold in the IPL 2026 auction. The all-rounders might be in more demand, but bowlers like Akeal Hosein might start a bidding war among teams. At least three of them have a genuine chance of earning an IPL deal.

