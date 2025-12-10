Gujarat Titans At IPL 2026 Auction: All You Need To Know — GT Targets, GT Squad, Remaining Purse, Auction Picks & Strategy

The mini auction will be held on December 16.

The Indian Premier League 2022 champions once again had another impressive campaign in the last season of the cash-rich league. But after holding the top spot for almost the entire tournament, two consecutive defeats to finish off the league stage saw Gujarat Titans slip to third place.

This denied them the advantage of an extra opportunity that Qualifier 1 offers. Eventually, Shubman Gill and Co. bowed out of the T20 league after suffering a 20-run loss in the Eliminator, facing the five-time winners, Mumbai Indians (MI).

However, the Titans have a strong chance to replicate a similar dominance in the upcoming IPL 2026. They have retained 20 players ahead of the auction and will enter the bidding hall with the third-lowest remaining purse.

GT Squad for IPL 2026: Full Gujarat Titans Players List (Updated)

The franchise would look to fill in only five spots in the forthcoming mini auction. This space will be updated after the event to list the full Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 squad.

GT Retained Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Shubman Gill (C)

Sai Sudharsan

Kumar Kushagra

Anuj Rawat

Jos Buttler

Nishant Sindhu

Washington Sundar

Arshad Khan

Shahrukh Khan

Rahul Tewatia

Kagiso Rabada

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Ishant Sharma

Gurnoor Brar

Rashid Khan

Manav Suthar

Sai Kishore

Jayant Yadav

GT Released Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Sherfane Rutherford (traded to Mumbai Indians)

Mahipal Lomror

Karim Janat

Dasun Shanaka

Gerald Coetzee

Kulwant Khejroliya

GT Remaining Purse and Slots for IPL 2026 Mini Auction

Purse: INR 12.9 crore

Slots: 5 (4 overseas)

What Gujarat Titans Need At The Auction

Domestic middle-order batter

Overseas finisher

Overseas pace bowling all-rounder

Overseas left-arm pacer

GT Target Players for IPL 2026 Auction

Who Will GT Buy At IPL 2026 Auction? 5 Probable Targets For Gujarat Titans

Here is the list of five key players whom the franchise is expected to target to fill in their remaining slots — READ MORE

4 Perfect Overseas GT Target Players at IPL 2026 Auction

Check out the four overseas names that might be included in the GT targets list before entering the bidding hall — READ MORE

GT Purse For IPL 2026 Auction: 3 Big Targets For Gujarat Titans

Know about which are the three overseas stars that are likely to fit in their limited budget of INR 12.9 crore — READ MORE

GT Target For a Death Bowling Overseas Quick, Search Could End With South African

Check out which Proteas pacer could be sought after by GT to finalise their bowling lineup for the IPL 2026 — READ MORE

GT to Hunt for High-Impact Jos Buttler Back-Up at IPL 2026 Auction

Who could be the perfect back-up option for the star England gloveman Jos Buttler? Check here — READ MORE

GT Auction Picks 2026 (Live Updated)

To be updated on auction day, December 16.

Predicted GT Playing XI for IPL 2026

Shubman Gill (C)

Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler

Washington Sundar

Shahrukh Khan

Rahul Tewatia

X

Rashid Khan

Sai Kishore

Kagiso Rabada

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna (Impact Player)

GT Auction Strategy: Key Takeaways

The franchise will be eyeing a key overseas finisher after trading Sherfane Rutherford to MI. They would also need a domestic middle-order batter, an overseas pace bowling all-rounder, and an overseas left-arm pacer from the IPL 2026 auction to complete their squad puzzle.

READ MORE HERE

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.