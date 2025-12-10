Gujarat Titans At IPL 2026 Auction: All You Need To Know — GT Targets, GT Squad, Remaining Purse, Auction Picks & Strategy

The mini auction will be held on December 16.
The Indian Premier League 2022 champions once again had another impressive campaign in the last season of the cash-rich league. But after holding the top spot for almost the entire tournament, two consecutive defeats to finish off the league stage saw Gujarat Titans slip to third place.
This denied them the advantage of an extra opportunity that Qualifier 1 offers. Eventually, Shubman Gill and Co. bowed out of the T20 league after suffering a 20-run loss in the Eliminator, facing the five-time winners, Mumbai Indians (MI).
However, the Titans have a strong chance to replicate a similar dominance in the upcoming IPL 2026. They have retained 20 players ahead of the auction and will enter the bidding hall with the third-lowest remaining purse.
The franchise would look to fill in only five spots in the forthcoming mini auction. This space will be updated after the event to list the full Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 squad.
Purse: INR 12.9 crore
Slots: 5 (4 overseas)
To be updated on auction day, December 16.
The franchise will be eyeing a key overseas finisher after trading Sherfane Rutherford to MI. They would also need a domestic middle-order batter, an overseas pace bowling all-rounder, and an overseas left-arm pacer from the IPL 2026 auction to complete their squad puzzle.
