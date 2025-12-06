GT Auction 2026 Strategy, Budget & Target List — Gujarat Titans Eye South African Star

They traded Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians for INR 2.6 crore ahead of IPL 2026 auction.

Gujarat Titans finished third on the points table, but they were kicked out of the IPL 2025 title contention by Mumbai Indians in the eliminator. The highlight of their impressive campaign was their top-three batters and Prasidh Krishna earning the Purple Cap. The GT auction 2026 strategy will focus on filling the gaps for the next season.

They lacked timely contributions from their lower-order and were heavily dependent on the pace duo of Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. As a result, they retained the core while making some tactical releases ahead of the IPL 2026 auction on December 16. They will also look for a perfect replacement for Sherfane Rutherford, who has been traded to MI for INR 2.6 crore.

We take a look at the GT auction 2026 strategy, budget, and potential targets.

GT Remaining Purse After Confirmed IPL 2026 Retention List

The GT retention list 2026 features Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, alongside international stars Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Glenn Phillips, and Kagiso Rabada. Apart from the trading of Rutherford, all GT released players 2026 were expected.

The GT released players 2026 include Mahipal Lomror, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Kulwant Khejroliya, and players who largely warmed the bench. After all retentions, GT remaining purse for IPL 2026 auction stands at INR 12.9 crore to fill the five vacant slots, including four overseas players.

GT Auction 2026 Strategy: What Do the Gujarat Titans Need?

Before we discuss the GT auction 2026 strategy, we must understand what their line-up looks like and what they require. Looking at the current GT squad 2026, here is how the likely playing XI shapes up:

Shubman Gill (C)

Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler

Washington Sundar

Glenn Phillips

Shahrukh Khan

Rahul Tewatia

Rashid Khan

R Sai Kishore

Kagiso Rabada

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna (Impact Player)

Despite releasing as many as five players, including four overseas players, GT boast a pretty solid lineup. However, there are a couple of areas which the Gujarat Titans would want to strengthen. The GT auction 2026 strategy aims to enhance the Indian wicket-keeper, specialist middle-order batter, find a quality overseas all-rounder, and a death over specialist bowler at the IPL mini auction.​

Here is what GT targets IPL 2026 auction includes:

Middle-order specialist batter or Indian keeper

Overseas finisher with the bat

Overseas pace bowling all-rounder

Overseas left-arm pacer

Death over specialist batter

GT Targets IPL 2026 Auction

Looking at their budget and requirements, the GT auction 2026 strategy will make at least a couple of budget steals and invest in low-price but high-impact players. Let’s take a look at the GT target players.

David Miller

David Miller could be on the GT target players 2026 for his explosive hitting down the order and match-winning ability. Gujarat Titans lacked timely finishing touches last season. Miller has already delivered some exciting knocks during his previous tenure, yielding 950 runs in 38 innings with a strike rate of 145.25. After a successful last stint with the franchise, Miller’s ability to close out innings aligns perfectly..

Matheesha Pathirana

An overseas pace specialist, known for raw pace, unorthodox bowling action and the ability to deliver pinpoint yorkers at the death, Matheesha Pathirana complements the Gujarat Titans’ already strong pace unit, featuring Siraj, Rabada, and Krishna. His inclusion would elevate the variety, making GT’s bowling attack a serious threat.

Spencer Johnson

While Gujarat Titans already boast world-class right-arm pacers like Siraj, Krishna, and Rabada, they don’t have a specialist left-arm pacer who can further add variety in the bowling attack. Spencer Johnson, who offers great control and pace, could be their solution to the left-arm pace mystery.

Aaron Hardie

Aaron Hardie, a dynamic all-rounder from Australia, excels with power-hitting, medium pace bowling, and exceptional fielding, putting him on GT target players list. While he lacks IPL experience, Hardie will bring the Australian mentality to the setup. He can also share the new ball with Siraj, allowing the captain to keep an extra over of Rabada and Krishna at the death. The batting-friendly pitch in Ahmedabad will further work in his favour as the batter can trust the bounce and pace of the pitch.

Sarfaraz Khan

Known for his audacious stroke play against spin and pace, Sarfaraz offers a promising middle-order option. His fitness transformation and IPL experience make him a strong contender for the No.4 slot, behind power hitters like Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia, fitting GT’s need for middle-order stability on flat Ahmedabad pitches.

