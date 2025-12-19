RCB IPL 2026 Squad Analysis: Strengths, Weaknesses, and Strongest XI

RCB are again among the strongest squads for IPL 2026.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had one of the most settled squads going into the IPL 2026 auction, with most bases covered. Hence, they didn’t have enough buys to do, and the defending champions would be pleased by how their squad shapes up after the auction. Their biggest buy was Venkatesh Iyer, for whom they spent INR 7 crore.

Analysing Venkatesh Iyer buy

The main reason to buy Iyer was to have an upgrade for Devdutt Padikkal, who himself did a terrific job in IPL 2025. Despite recent issues, Iyer is a better T20 batter than Padikkal, and using him in the top order will maximise his value. With Padikkal, RCB’s top order was slightly vulnerable to hard lengths at high pace; while Iyer doesn’t solve the issue completely, he still brings higher attacking value on those deliveries.

Additionally, Venkatesh Iyer is also an LHB and will maintain the variety. KKR didn’t utilise him wisely and played him in the middle order. His best comes in the top order, and he might play ahead of Padikkal in the XI.

Why other picks?

Their other picks were specialist batters Vihaan Malhotra and Kanishk Chouhan since they released Swastik Chikara and Manoj Bhandage. Additionally, Mangesh Yadav joins as another pace-bowling all-rounder, while Jordan Cox will be another wicketkeeper-batter as Phil Salt’s backup. Jacob Duffy and Vicky Ostwal are other backup options for Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya, respectively.

Full RCB squad

Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Tim David✈️

Krunal Pandya

Jitesh Sharma

Phil Salt✈️

Josh Hazlewood✈️

Yash Dayal

Suyash Sharma

Devdutt Padikkal

Jacob Bethell✈️

Romario Shepherd✈️

Nuwan Thushara✈️

Swapnil Singh

Abhinandan Singh

Rasikh Salam Dar

Venkatesh Iyer

Jacob Duffy✈️

Satvik Deswal

Mangesh Yadav

Jordan Cox✈️

Vicky Ostwal

Vihaan Malhotra

Kanishk Chouhan

RCB Strongest playing XI for IPL 2026

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt✈️, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David✈️, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd✈️, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood✈️

Impact Player: Yash Dayal

Strengths:

RCB have powerplay bashers at the top and solid middle-over batters in the top four. Virat Kohli’s improved strike rate works well in this setup.

They have a bona fide spin-hitter in Rajat Patidar, while Venkatesh Iyer can also handle all types of wrist spin.

RCB have pace hitters in the middle and lower middle order, two of them – David and Jitesh – able to play as floaters.

They have depth in the batting lineup, with as many as eight solid options.

RCB have two certified powerplay bowlers, with Josh Hazlewood also capable of bowling hard lengths. Yash Dayal’s recent improvements in the middle and death overs complete their pace attack.

They have among the finest spinners in Krunal Pandya, who has evolved massively as a wicket-taker. Suyash Sharma brings the wrist-spin variety and can bowl defensively to support Krunal.

Weaknesses:

RCB have only one LHB in the top seven, making their lineup a bit one-dimensional. They can use Krunal Pandya as a floater, but spinners can easily contain him, so his promotion can backfire.

In Phil Salt and Venkatesh Iyer, RCB have two top-order batters who can be stifled with hard lengths into the body. While they pounce on any room, those shorter-length deliveries into the stumps can trouble them. Hence, Virat Kohli’s presence will be crucial.

Yash Dayal can be unavailable due to non-cricketing reasons, and his backup, Mangesh Yadav, is inexperienced at this level. Even other pacers in the squad are highly inexperienced, with little to no exposure at this level.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar doesn’t play enough competitive cricket at this level since he is not part of the international team. That makes him vulnerable, especially in death overs, since domestic and IPL levels are very contrasting.

Josh Hazlewood has had injury concerns and has been out of action for a while. There’s also a T20 World Cup before IPL 2026, and his availability will be a concern. If he doesn’t play, RCB have a backup in Jacob Duffy, another inexperienced option.

RCB already had Krunal and Swapnil Singh, but still went for Vicky Ostwal and Satvik Deswal, more left-arm orthodox spinners. They could have chosen an off-spinner with some batting value. They have Vihaan Malhotra and Kanishk Chouhan in this category, but both are very raw and not IPL-ready yet.

The backups for all the departments are mighty inexperienced. So, injury or any other unavailability can leave them massively vulnerable.

RCB IPL 2026 Auction Summary

RCB did well to bolster their batting lineup by getting Venkatesh Iyer. While the first XI is mostly sorted, the pace and middle-order departments can be exposed if any of the main players are absent. Still, they look formidable and will have a good chance of winning consecutive IPL titles.

Rating: 8.5/10

