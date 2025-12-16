News
RCB IPL 2026 Squad — Full List of Players Bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB IPL 2026 Squad — Full List of Players Bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: December 16, 2025
2 min read

Look at the list of players bought by RCB at IPL 2026 auction.

RCB IPL 2026 Squad — Full List of Players Bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The IPL 2026 auction has numerous quality players up for grabs, with several teams having a big budget. RCB IPL 2026 squad is already more or less settled, and the defending champions will mostly focus on finding backups. They are already one of the strongest teams in the competition.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru released only six players before the auction, which showed they won’t change too many things. The RCB released players list had the likes of Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, and Swastik Chikara.

Here we take a look at the list of players bought by RCB and the full RCB squad IPL 2026.

RCB Retained Players 2026

The RCB retained players list included a total of 17 players, six overseas. The list had obvious names like Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The RCB retained players list indicates stability and solidity.

RCB Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 RCB team players list with price:

PlayerPrice (INR)
Virat Kohli21 crore
Josh Hazlewood12.50 crore
Phil Salt11.50 crore
Rajat Patidar11 crore
Jitesh Sharma11 crore
Bhuvneshwar Kumar10.75 crore
Rasikh Dar6 crore
Krunal Pandya5.75 crore
Yash Dayal5 crore
Tim David3 crore
Suyash Sharma2.60 crore
Jacob Bethell2.60 crore
Devdutt Padikkal2 crore
Nuwan Thushara1.60 crore
Romario Shepherd1.50 crore
Swapnil Singh50 lakh
Abhinandan Singh30 lakh

RCB Bought Players in IPL 2026 auction

PlayersPrice (INR)
Venkatesh Iyer7 crore
Jacob Duffy2 crore

RCB IPL 2026 Squad After Auction

Here’s the full 2026 RCB players list after the IPL auction:

  • Virat Kohli
  • Rajat Patidar
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  • Tim David✈️
  • Krunal Pandya
  • Jitesh Sharma
  • Phil Salt✈️
  • Josh Hazlewood✈️
  • Yash Dayal
  • Suyash Sharma
  • Devdutt Padikkal
  • Jacob Bethell✈️
  • Romario Shepherd✈️
  • Nuwan Thushara
  • Swapnil Singh
  • Abhinandan Singh
  • Rasikh Salam Dar

FAQs on RCB IPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for RCB in IPL 2026?

The RCB retained players are Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, and Rasikh Salam Dar.

Who were bought by RCB in the IPL 2026 auction?

The RCB bought players are

