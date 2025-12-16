RCB IPL 2026 Squad — Full List of Players Bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Look at the list of players bought by RCB at IPL 2026 auction.
The IPL 2026 auction has numerous quality players up for grabs, with several teams having a big budget. RCB IPL 2026 squad is already more or less settled, and the defending champions will mostly focus on finding backups. They are already one of the strongest teams in the competition.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru released only six players before the auction, which showed they won’t change too many things. The RCB released players list had the likes of Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, and Swastik Chikara.
Here we take a look at the list of players bought by RCB and the full RCB squad IPL 2026.
The RCB retained players list included a total of 17 players, six overseas. The list had obvious names like Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The RCB retained players list indicates stability and solidity.
Check out the full 2026 RCB team players list with price:
|Player
|Price (INR)
|Virat Kohli
|21 crore
|Josh Hazlewood
|12.50 crore
|Phil Salt
|11.50 crore
|Rajat Patidar
|11 crore
|Jitesh Sharma
|11 crore
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|10.75 crore
|Rasikh Dar
|6 crore
|Krunal Pandya
|5.75 crore
|Yash Dayal
|5 crore
|Tim David
|3 crore
|Suyash Sharma
|2.60 crore
|Jacob Bethell
|2.60 crore
|Devdutt Padikkal
|2 crore
|Nuwan Thushara
|1.60 crore
|Romario Shepherd
|1.50 crore
|Swapnil Singh
|50 lakh
|Abhinandan Singh
|30 lakh
|Players
|Price (INR)
|Venkatesh Iyer
|7 crore
|Jacob Duffy
|2 crore
Here’s the full 2026 RCB players list after the IPL auction:
The RCB retained players are Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, and Rasikh Salam Dar.
