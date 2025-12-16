RCB IPL 2026 Squad — Full List of Players Bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Look at the list of players bought by RCB at IPL 2026 auction.

The IPL 2026 auction has numerous quality players up for grabs, with several teams having a big budget. RCB IPL 2026 squad is already more or less settled, and the defending champions will mostly focus on finding backups. They are already one of the strongest teams in the competition.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru released only six players before the auction, which showed they won’t change too many things. The RCB released players list had the likes of Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, and Swastik Chikara.

Here we take a look at the list of players bought by RCB and the full RCB squad IPL 2026.

RCB Retained Players 2026

The RCB retained players list included a total of 17 players, six overseas. The list had obvious names like Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The RCB retained players list indicates stability and solidity.

RCB Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 RCB team players list with price:

Player Price (INR) Virat Kohli 21 crore Josh Hazlewood 12.50 crore Phil Salt 11.50 crore Rajat Patidar 11 crore Jitesh Sharma 11 crore Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10.75 crore Rasikh Dar 6 crore Krunal Pandya 5.75 crore Yash Dayal 5 crore Tim David 3 crore Suyash Sharma 2.60 crore Jacob Bethell 2.60 crore Devdutt Padikkal 2 crore Nuwan Thushara 1.60 crore Romario Shepherd 1.50 crore Swapnil Singh 50 lakh Abhinandan Singh 30 lakh

RCB Bought Players in IPL 2026 auction

Players Price (INR) Venkatesh Iyer 7 crore Jacob Duffy 2 crore

RCB IPL 2026 Squad After Auction

Here’s the full 2026 RCB players list after the IPL auction:

Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Tim David✈️

Krunal Pandya

Jitesh Sharma

Phil Salt✈️

Josh Hazlewood✈️

Yash Dayal

Suyash Sharma

Devdutt Padikkal

Jacob Bethell✈️

Romario Shepherd✈️

Nuwan Thushara

Swapnil Singh

Abhinandan Singh

Rasikh Salam Dar

FAQs on RCB IPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for RCB in IPL 2026? The RCB retained players are Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, and Rasikh Salam Dar. Who were bought by RCB in the IPL 2026 auction? The RCB bought players are

