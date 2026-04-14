Brydon Carse Ruled Out of IPL 2026, SRH Name Sri Lankan Speedster As Replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have faced a new setback in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) with England star Brydon Carse getting ruled out with injury. The bowling all-rounder had suffered a hand injury in the buildup to the tournament during a net session which hindered his participation so far before ultimately getting sidelined completely.

Bought for INR 1 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, Carse had also missed the last season for SRH as well due to injury and they named Proteas cricketer Wiaan Mulder as a replacement. This time around, Hyderabad have decided to rope in Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka as Brydon Carse replacement.

Earlier, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori had said while giving the Brydon Carse injury update,

“He got hit on the hand in the nets when he was batting, on his bowling hand. It was cleared of any break, but there was quite a lot of swelling, and he tried to push for the game, but it was difficult for him to hold the ball.”

The Sunrisers fast-bowling department has already been affected with Pat Cummins unavailable yet due to back injury while they have lost another all-rounder Jack Edwards to fitness issues with Carse now being the latest name. Eshan Malinga too had injury prior to the tournament but fortunately has returned.

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With the absence of overseas names, Sunrisers are banking on their depth of Indian pacers. They used the likes of Jaydev Unadkat and Harshal Patel but the pair haven’t exactly been threatening. Unadkat has managed four wickets in four games while Harshal remains wicketless after featuring in three games.

Thus, the management decided to drop them and hand debuts to domestic speedsters Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain. The young pair impressed on their maiden appearance in the game against Rajasthan Royals and they shared eight wickets between them – four apiece.

With the latest expolits of the young pace duo and with the return of Cummins alongside Eshan Malinga, the SRH pace department can cause serious troubles going ahead in the tournament.

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