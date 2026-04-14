RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 23: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 23 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants.
Match no.23 of the IPL 2026 will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) going head to head. Here’s our RCB vs LSG Dream11 prediction for this game before the two teams meet at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
The reigning champions RCB have won three out of four games in the tournament, most recently beating Mumbai Indians by 18 runs away from home. Phil Salt hammered 78 off 36 balls while Rajat Patidar blasted 53 in just 20 balls to power the team 240. Krunal Pandya was the difference with the ball, picking up 1 for 26 in four overs.
LSG have two wins and as many losses in the season. They are coming off a seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans. The batting unit had a rough outing with none of the batters crossing the 30-run mark. With only 164 runs on the board, bowlers could not make any impact.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.
Impact player: Suyash Sharma.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, George Linde, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav.
Impact player: Ayush Badoni.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has pitches with good bounce and pace. Seamers get some movement with the new ball, after which batters can dominate. The average first innings score here since the last season reads 189.
The weather forecast suggests it should be mainly clear in the evening with rain unlikely to be a factor. Expect the temperature to be around 27 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Krunal Pandya (RCB)
Prince Yadav (LSG)
Aiden Markram (LSG)
Virat Kohli (RCB)
Rajat Patidar (RCB)
Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)
RCB are a well oiled machine with plenty of impactful players in good form. They have a much stronger batting unit compared to LSG along with a quality bowling attack. Expect RCB to win this game.
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