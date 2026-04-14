SRH Youngster Sakib Hussain Reveals How MS Dhoni Motivated Him After Snaring Four-wicket Haul in IPL 2026 Debut

Sakib Hussain snared four wickets at an impressive economy of 6.00 in his debut IPL match.

Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge are two names who have just experienced a magical debut in the Indian Premier League. The seamers from Bihar and Vidarbha made it to the headlines after scalping four-fers each in their maiden appearance of the IPL 2026. Following the exceptional displays against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), an old video has resurfaced on the internet where the former had acknowledged how MS Dhoni had motivated the bowler during his stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a net bowler.

Sakib Hussain on Receiving Guidance from MS Dhoni

Sakib was roped in by CSK as a net bowler in 2023, where he got the opportunity to bowl against multiple star batters in their practice sessions, including the five-time IPL-winning captain Dhoni. The legendary skipper was impressed by his pace and encouraged him to work hard without worrying about the selections. Three years later, the bowler finally made his debut on one of the biggest stages.

“He used to say that you have good talent, so keep working hard. Carry on with what you’re doing. Selection is not in your hands, but you have to continue working hard,” shared Sakib.

Sakib Hussain 🎙



When I was a net bowler with CSK, MS Dhoni really liked my bowling. He told me, 'You have good talent, so keep working hard. Keep doing exactly what you're doing. Selection isn't in your hands; your job is to focus on your craft, so just keep grinding.' His… pic.twitter.com/7MMvQPts28 — ` (@WorshipDhoni) April 14, 2026

Earlier, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had also acquired him for INR 20 lakh in IPL 2024. But after being released by the defending champions, Sakib went unsold in the subsequent mega auction.

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Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge’s Heroics Handed Maiden IPL 2026 Defeat to Rajasthan Royals

The Men in Pink were continuing a fierce form in the IPL 2026 before taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last night. The inaugural-edition winners possessed a formidable batting line-up to chase down the total of 217. But absolute mayhem from the two domestic pacers saw them losing half of their side for just nine runs in under three overs.

The 21-year-old dismissed star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in his first over of the match. He once again chipped in with the wicket of Donovan Ferreira, who had built a crucial partnership to rescue the Royals after the horror start. His other scalps included Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi as Sakib finished with a brilliant figure of 4/24 in his debut IPL match.

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