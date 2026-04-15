Khaleel Ahmed Injury Update: Chennai Pacer Leaves Field After Failing to Complete Over in CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match

Khaleel Ahmed was the most economical CSK pacer against KKR.

The fans are searching for a Khaleel Ahmed injury update as the star Chennai Super Kings seamer left the field after failing to complete his final over in the CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 game. The 28-year-old felt pain around his right thigh while running in to bowl the final delivery of the 17th over. Though he went back to the run-up and tried again, the issue forced him to go back for receiving medical care.

Gurjapneet Singh, who had given 19 runs in his solitary over, once again conceded a boundary while completing the over. Earlier, Khaleel had put up an impressive display in the CSK vs KKR match. While bowling three of his overs during the powerplay, the left-arm pacer conceded just 17 runs and scalped the big wicket of Sunil Narine.

It is well-known how the veteran Caribbean all-rounder can change the game while opening the innings for KKR. But alongside the other strategies, this move also did not help the bottom-placed team, as Khaleel sent Narine back for a 17-ball 24.

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CSK Are Yet to Share Khaleel Ahmed Injury Update

The CSK management is yet to share an update regarding the seamer’s injury. The wicket’s tally of the IPL 2026 displays only two scalps for Khaleel in five appearances. But his availability would be crucial for the five-time winners, considering their relatively weakened bowling line-up.

However, after three consecutive defeats to kick off the IPL 2026, the Men in Yellow have made a strong comeback with back-to-back victories. Moreover, in both of the fixtures, the side has successfully defended their totals on the back of a great bowling show. CSK would hope for the injury concerns to not turn out as a serious blow as they aim to carry forward the winning momentum.

Currently, the team is placed eighth on the table. They will next take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an away fixture on April 18.

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