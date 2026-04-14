Noor Ahmad Weaves Magic, Cameron Green Fails To Justify Price Tag Again; Key Takeaways From CSK vs KKR IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) failed to register their first win yet in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) after suffering their fourth loss of the season following a 32-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today (April 14).

CSK, on the other hand, picked up their second consecutive win after a lacklustre start where they lost the first three matches.

Let’s take a look at the key takeaways from the CSK vs KKR contest.

Noor Ahmad weaves his magic

The star Afghanistan spinner, who was the second-highest wicket-taker in the last season made a slow start to IPL 2026 with just one scalp in his first four games. However, he made amends at Chepauk with an incredible spell against KKR, finishing his quota of four overs with figures of 3/21. Noor got the key wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh and Cameron Green to absolutely put Kolkata out of the contest in their chase of 193.

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Cameron Green disappoints again

The INR 25.2 crore recruit, who was brought in to replace Andre Russell has failed to justify the lofty price tag so far. After not bowling initially due to injury concerns, Green has finally taken up the responsibility. However, he has been far from impressive.

In the two matches he has bowled, Green has leaked runs at 14 rpo vs LSG and 15 rpo vs CSK while managing a solitary scalp. With the bat as well, he has managed scores of 18, 2, 4, 32* before a golden duck tonight against CSK.

Ruturaj Gaikwad struggles continue

While CSK are picking up momentum as the tournament progresses, the form of their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad remains a pressing concern. Ahead of the season, Gaikwad decided to open the innings alongside newly traded-in Sanju Samson, with Ayush Mhatre going down to No.3. While Sanju and Mhatre have delivered in their roles with a century and two fifties respectively so far, Gaikwad has failed to contribute in the top-order.

In his five innings, Gaikwad has been dismissed for single-digit scores thrice and has not been able to cross the 30-run mark yet.

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