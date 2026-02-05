Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Preview and Prediction

Nepal will make their third appearance at an ICC event when they feature in the T20 World Cup 2026 – having previously played in the 2014 and 2024 editions. However, ‘The Cardiac Kids’ failed to clear the group stages on both occasions and will now hope to turn around their fortunes.
Nepal will enter the T20 World Cup 2026, riding on a superb run. They last played international cricket during the T20 World Cup qualifiers in September-October last year and won all six of their matches to book a second successive T20 World Cup berth. Prior to that, Nepal shocked West Indies to win a three-match series 2-1 and registered their first-ever series win over a full-member nation.
At their best, Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 chances can definitely see them spring a surprise and progress to the Super 8s stage.
Here is a look at Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures:
In this Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 preview, let’s take a look at their squads and players.
Nepal have a strong and experienced batting unit balanced by a good depth of all-rounders while having options in both pace and spin departments.
Going by the resources they have, here’s how the Nepal predicted XI T20 World Cup 2026 looks:
The key strengths of the team in the Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 preview are as follows:
The Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 prediction would be incomplete without highlighting their weak links.
The big question remains: Can Nepal qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 playoffs?
Best case scenario for Nepal will be to finish second. For that they will need to stage one upset and at the same time need to maintain a good NRR.
Worst case scenario for Nepal would be if they lose against teams like Oman and Italy, which would put them out of contention for a Super 8s spot.
Nepal Super 8 chances at T20 World Cup 2026 depend on the following factors:
Can Nepal qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 playoffs? The answer is maybe.
Qualifying for the Super 8s will be difficult, with a semis spot unlikely.
Record holder for the fastest T20I fifty off just nine balls, Dipendra is a veteran in the Nepal side. He provides explosive firepower alongside his ability to roll the arm over and will be crucial for Nepal’s success at the T20 World Cup 2026.
Rising through the ranks of the Nepal Premier League, the young spinner possess excellent control and a range of variations. Honing his skills by watching Ravichandran Ashwin, Malla also finished as the joint top wicket-taker of NPL 2025 with 17 wickets in ten matches at an economy rate of 6.50. He will be expected to provide breakthroughs and can cause troubles in the spinning conditions.
