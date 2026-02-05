Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Preview and Prediction

Nepal will make their third appearance at an ICC event when they feature in the T20 World Cup 2026 – having previously played in the 2014 and 2024 editions. However, ‘The Cardiac Kids’ failed to clear the group stages on both occasions and will now hope to turn around their fortunes.



Before we take a detailed look at them, check out all T20 World Cup 2026 squads.

Nepal at T20 World Cup 2026: Overview

Nepal will enter the T20 World Cup 2026, riding on a superb run. They last played international cricket during the T20 World Cup qualifiers in September-October last year and won all six of their matches to book a second successive T20 World Cup berth. Prior to that, Nepal shocked West Indies to win a three-match series 2-1 and registered their first-ever series win over a full-member nation.

At their best, Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 chances can definitely see them spring a surprise and progress to the Super 8s stage.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group & Fixtures: Nepal

Group: Group C

Nepal are placed in Group C alongside England, West Indies, Italy, and Scotland. Nepal are the dark horse in their group.

England and West Indies are the favourites from the group and Nepal will need to script an upset over either of the two heavyweights to guarantee their progress in the tournament.

Looking at their competition, our Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 prediction for the group stage is that their qualification for the Super 8s will be tricky.

Nepal Fixtures (Group Stage)

Here is a look at Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures:

vs England – February 8, Mumbai

– February 8, Mumbai vs Italy – February 12, Mumbai

– February 12, Mumbai vs West Indies – February 15, Mumbai

– February 15, Mumbai vs Scotland – February 17, Mumbai

Nepal Squad Snapshot

In this Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 preview, let’s take a look at their squads and players.

Captain: Rohit Paudel will lead the Nepal side for a second consecutive T20 World Cup.

Rohit Paudel will lead the Nepal side for a second consecutive T20 World Cup. Core batters: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora Key all-rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, and Sompal Kami will give the side strength and depth across departments.

Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, and Sompal Kami will give the side strength and depth across departments. Strike bowlers: Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Sher Malla

Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Sher Malla Notable exclusions:

Nepal have a strong and experienced batting unit balanced by a good depth of all-rounders while having options in both pace and spin departments.

Best Playing XI for Nepal

Going by the resources they have, here’s how the Nepal predicted XI T20 World Cup 2026 looks:

Aasif Sheikh (wk) Kushal Bhurtel Rohit Paudel (c) Dipendra Singh Airee Sundeep Jora Gulshan Jha Karan KC Sompal Kami Sandeep Lamichhane Sher Malla/Lalit Rajbanshi Nandan Yadav

Nepal will have a strong batting depth that goes down till eight, while having seven bowlers at their disposal.

All players are familiar with subcontinent conditions with batters adept at playing spin while bowlers have the skillset to extract purchase.

This playing XI offers flexibility options (extra seam/spin option).

Key Strengths of Nepal

The key strengths of the team in the Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 preview are as follows:

In Rohit Paudel and Kushal Bhurtel, Nepal has an experienced top order capable of playing across different phases.

Spin depth for Indian conditions in Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla and Lalit Rajbanshi

Good mix of all-rounders in Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC and Sompal Kami

Biggest Risk Factors for Nepal

The Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 prediction would be incomplete without highlighting their weak links.

Not much firepower in batting

Middle-order is not as strong and can cause problems

Lack of experience against top nations

Where Can Nepal Finish in the Group Stage?

Our Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 prediction is that they will face exit in the group-stage.

Qualification will be difficult but it’s not impossible

NRR can play a key factor in their qualification

The big question remains: Can Nepal qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 playoffs?

Best case scenario for Nepal will be to finish second. For that they will need to stage one upset and at the same time need to maintain a good NRR.

Worst case scenario for Nepal would be if they lose against teams like Oman and Italy, which would put them out of contention for a Super 8s spot.

Nepal Qualification Chances: What Needs to Go Right

Nepal Super 8 chances at T20 World Cup 2026 depend on the following factors:

Beating one of England or West Indies.

Dominant victories over weaker opponents, Italy and Oman, to boost NRR.

Avoiding upsets will be important.

T20 World Cup 2026 Prediction: How Far Will Nepal Go?

Can Nepal qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 playoffs? The answer is maybe.

Qualifying for the Super 8s will be difficult, with a semis spot unlikely.

Nepal players to watch at T20 World Cup 2026

Dipendra Singh Airee

Record holder for the fastest T20I fifty off just nine balls, Dipendra is a veteran in the Nepal side. He provides explosive firepower alongside his ability to roll the arm over and will be crucial for Nepal’s success at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Sher Malla

Rising through the ranks of the Nepal Premier League, the young spinner possess excellent control and a range of variations. Honing his skills by watching Ravichandran Ashwin, Malla also finished as the joint top wicket-taker of NPL 2025 with 17 wickets in ten matches at an economy rate of 6.50. He will be expected to provide breakthroughs and can cause troubles in the spinning conditions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.