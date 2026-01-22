Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup 2026? ICC vs BCB Row Explained With Latest Updates

The T20 World Cup 2026 will kick off on February 7.

The participation of Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2026 is in danger due to a serious conflict between the BCB and ICC. The issue started when the BCCI ordered KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 team due to political tensions. In response, the BCB requested that Group C matches be moved from India to Sri Lanka because of safety concerns.

The ICC denied this request, stating that there were no credible threats according to their assessments and highlighting the logistical challenges. They set a deadline of January 22, warning that Scotland would take Bangladesh’s place if they withdrew. After a meeting in Dhaka with Asif Nazrul, Aminul Islam, and players such as Shanto and Nurul Hasan, the BCB decided to withdraw instead of playing in India.

ICC vs BCB Row Over T20 World Cup 2026

BCB Confirms Bangladesh Will Not Travel To India (January 22, 2026)

Sports advisor Asif Nazrul held a meeting with the T20 World Cup 2026 players to update them on ICC’s vote and gather their opinions before a final government decision. The BCB President then confirmed that Bangladesh will not travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026. However, he also stated that the board will return to the ICC today for one last effort.

BCB president Aminul Islam, “We will go back to the ICC and demand to rethink Sri Lanka as a venue. Their 24-hour ultimatum is unacceptable for a global body. They will lose 200 million viewers. Sri Lanka isn’t a co-host; it’s a hybrid. Some comments from the ICC meeting shocked me. If Mustafizur doesn’t get security for IPL 2026 from the host nation, how can we trust them? We want the World Cup, but not in India.”

Bangladesh’s withdrawal means they would end their T20 World Cup participation streak since its inception (2007) and allow Scotland to take its place in Group C alongside two-time champions West Indies, England, Nepal, and Italy.

ICC Warns BCB of Scotland Replacement (January 21, 2026)

In a video conference, the ICC Board had 14 of 16 members vote against relocation, with only BCB and PCB in favour. ICC released a statement claiming that there were no verifiable threats and security guarantees were in place, and that changing venues could jeopardise the tournament’s integrity. BCB was granted a 24 to 48-hour extension to consult with the government and come up with a decision. The ICC also stated that if Bangladesh declines, Scotland will take their place in Group C.

BCB Says Bangladesh Will Not Yield To ICC (January 20, 2026)

Asif Nazrul asserted that the country would not be forced into a decision by the ICC or the BCCI. Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Litton Das expressed his desire to play anywhere, emphasising the importance of the World Cup opportunity despite ongoing uncertainty.

BCB Refutes Official Deadline Notice From ICC (January 19, 2026)

BCB media committee chairman Amjad Hossain publicly refused that they had not received any official deadline notice from ICC.

ICC Rejects BCB Proposed Ireland Swap for Logistics (January 18, 2026)

BCB suggested swapping groups with Ireland, who are scheduled to play all their group stage games in Sri Lanka. However, ICC turned it down due to logistical issues and Ireland’s lack of interest. This ultimately led ICC to set a final deadline of January 21 for confirmation, warning BCB that if they did not cooperate, Scotland would replace them.

ICC Officials Visit Dhaka for Direct Deadlock Discussions (January 17, 2026)

An ICC delegation travelled to Dhaka to discuss the ongoing deadlock situation directly with BCB officials.

ICC Urges BCB To Rethink Decision (January 13, 2026)

ICC encouraged BCB to reconsider its position, emphasising that venue changes were unfeasible so close to the tournament (with less than a month).

ICC Review Confirms No Risks For Bangladesh Players (January 12, 2026)

The ICC completed another independent security review and found no major risks associated with the Bangladesh team travelling to India for the Group C matches. They also mentioned that the matter of the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL cannot be brought into the mix.

BCB President Buries Ultimatum Speculations (January 11, 2026)

BCB president Aminul Islam spoke to the media, denying reports that the ICC had given an ultimatum and expressing hope for a resolution.

ICC-BCB Email Standoff Deepends (January 8, 2026)

The standoff deepened as ICC and BCB continued their email exchanges. ICC reiterated that no significant security risks were present at the Indian venues.

ICC Rejects BCB Plea (January 7, 2026)

ICC denied BCB’s plea after independent security assessments found no credible threats to the Bangladesh team in India.

ICC Announces Meeting With BCB Officials (January 6, 2026)

ICC announced a meeting with BCB officials to discuss the T20 World Cup 2026 venue change request. The initial talks were reportedly about security issues, but the world governing body showed no immediate intention to change the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule. Doing so would have major logistical and scheduling effects on other teams and fans around the world. It would also create lasting challenges related to precedent that could threaten the neutrality, fairness, and integrity of ICC governance.

BCB Suspends IPL 2026 Broadcast in Bangladesh (January 5, 2026)

In another major step, BCB and the Bangladesh government suspended all IPL broadcasts and streaming services indefinitely in the country. They also postponed the planned tour of India, scheduled for September 26, escalating the fallout from the Mustafizur situation.

Bangladesh Appeals For T20 World Cup 2026 Venue Change (January 4, 2026)

BCB formally emailed ICC, appealing to shift their Group C matches, against West Indies (Kolkata, Feb 7), Italy (Kolkata, Feb 9), England (Kolkata, Feb 14), and Nepal (Mumbai, Feb 17), to Sri Lanka, citing safety concerns for their players.

The board also announced its T20 World Cup 2026 squad, naming Litton Das as captain.

BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman (January 3, 2026)

BCCI told KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad, even after signing him for INR 9.20 crore in the mini-auction held in December. The BCCI also cancelled their white-ball series against Bangladesh later this year. The decision followed political unrest in Bangladesh, and reports of violence against minorities also emerged, causing widespread anger across the country.

