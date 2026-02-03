Change In Batting Order Pays off For Salman Agha Just In Time For T20 World Cup 2026

His runs in PAK vs AUS T20I series came at 171.42 strike rate.

Pakistan will enter the T20 World Cup 2026 with renewed confidence after securing a dominating 3-0 clean sweep over potential title contenders Australia. At the centre of that turnaround is captain Salman Ali Agha.

Salman Agha Leads From the Front as Pakistan Dominate Australia

Putting aside concerns about the potential boycott of the India match, Pakistan delivered their strongest T20I series performance in recent memory. They emerged triumphant against Australia by 22 runs, 90 runs, and 111 runs, respectively, to seal the series.

While Australia were missing several key players, including Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis, the dominance of Pakistan across all departments was clear. The series also showed a massive change in Salman Agha’s own T20 performance both as a batter and as a leader.

Salman Agha finished the series as the top run-scorer with 120 runs at 171.42 strike rate, including a career-best 76 off 40 balls in the second T20I. That innings was something special. It was arguably the first time Pakistan batters showcase ultra aggressive intent, leaving Australian bowlers clueless. That innings set the example for all the batters of what is expected from them as he led from the front.

Shoaib Akhtar Praises Salman Agha Selfless Act For Pakistan

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar quickly praised the skipper, calling him a “selfless captain” and comparing his leadership style to Darren Sammy.

“For the first time in a decade, we have a captain who is sacrificing his own place (in the batting order) for the betterment of the team,” Akhtar said on the Game On Hai show. “This guy is like Daren Sammy for us. He’s a very selfless captain. I am happy for a man at the helm who thinks that let others do well, and my own place in the team is in God’s hands,” Akhtar added.

The series against Australia was particularly important because Salman Agha decided to move himself to No.3, a change that has potentially unlocked his T20 game. In the three-match series, batting at No.3, the right-hander scored 120 runs at 40 average and an explosive strike rate of 171.42.

This was a significant difference from his earlier T20I statistics. Before the series against Australia, Salman Agha had scored 732 runs in 37 innings at an average of 25.24 and a strike rate of 117.12, numbers that did not justify his T20 batting prowess.

The positional breakdown clarifies the same story. At No.3, Agha has now played nine innings, amassing 297 runs at a solid average of 37.12 and a strike rate of 177.79, including two fifties. In contrast, his results at other batting positions have been disappointing. At No.4, where he has batted the most, Salman Agha managed 430 runs in 20 innings at a strike rate of only 108.34. The numbers drop further at No.5 and No.6. At No. 5, in 10 innings, he managed 100 runs at 12.50 average with 102.04 SR, while three innings at No. 6 saw him scoring 29 runs at just 116 SR.

This further backs the argument for Salman Agha to stay at No.3 for Pakistan during the T20 World Cup 2026. With the top order setting up the innings and power hitters to follow, Agha’s skill in handling spin and pace equally well and accelerating early could prove crucial, especially on challenging Sri Lankan pitches.

Pakistan started their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, followed by matche against the USA. While uncertainty remains around the India match on February 15, they will lock horns with Namibia to conclude the group stage matches.

