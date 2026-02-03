Here's full timeline of will Pakistan play vs India.

Will Pakistan play vs India in T20 World Cup 2026? It’s a burning question among all cricket fans, and it has stirred chaos between the ICC and PCB. Let’s take a detailed look at how the IND vs PAK has unfolded shortly before the ICC event, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Notably, if Pakistan boycott India match, it will affect their T20 World Cup 2026 chances. As per the ICC forfeit rules, India will be granted two points, and their NRR will remain the same. While Pakistan may not get any points, their NRR might also take a heavy beating. Of course it will not matter if they win the other three games against the Netherlands, the USA, and Namibia.

Will Pakistan Play vs India? Full Timeline and Latest Updates

Here are date-wise latest updates on will Pakistan play vs India.

Pakistan Women’s A team takes the field against India

February 2, 2026

Another upcoming tourney of the Women’s Rising Stars Asia Cup remains affected amid discussions on will Pakistan play vs India in the T20 World Cup 2026. The arch rivals are set to clash on the same day, February 15, in Bangkok.

BCCI vice-president agrees with ICC

February 2, 2026

The vice-president of the BCCI, Rajiv Shukla, shares his thoughts on the fiasco of will Pakistan play vs India.

He spoke to ANI, “ICC has issued a big statement, they have spoken about sportsmanship. We completely agree with the ICC. BCCI won’t make any comments on it until we speak with the ICC.”

Captain reacts on will Pakistan play vs India

February 2, 2025

After a 3-0 clean-sweep over Australia in T20I series, captain Salman Agha shares his views.

“We are definitely going for the World Cup. That is not our decision. We can’t do anything. What our government, our (PCB) chairman say, we have do that. So what they tell us we’ll do that,” he said.

ICC urges PCB to reconsider their decision of boycotting India match

February 1, 2026

The decision of will Pakistan play vs India takes centre stage with less than a week for the tournament opener. After warning PCB of possible sanctions over boycotting India match, ICC urged the board to consider their decision. However, unlike Bangladesh’s exit, no deadline was conveyed.

ICC’s statement reads, “While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of the fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan. The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of. It [ICC] expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interest of all stakeholders.”

ICC releases list of sanctions over Pakistan for selective participation

February 1, 2026

ICC warns Pakistan of pulling out of the mega event closer to the date. The likely sanctions include:

Loss of ICC participation fee

Breach of participation agreement could lead to ICC withholding the annual revenue share

Suspension from bilateral series

Denial of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to foreign players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Exclusion from the Asia Cup

Loss of hosting rights for Women’s T20 World Cup 2028

Participation confirmed, but chaos begins on will Pakistan play vs India

February 1, 2026

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan approved the cricket team to take part in the T20 World Cup 2026. However, their statement also included that the team will not take the field on February 15, 2026, in Colombo, for their group-stage match against India. Notably, both teams are placed in Group A along with the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia.

Mohsin Naqvi meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister

January 28, 2026

Mohsin Naqvi and Shehbaz Sharif discuss the team’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026. As of the date, there was no mention of will Pakistan play vs India. The PCB chairman mentions that they will confirm their decision by February 1, 2026.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi accuses ICC of “double standards”

January 26, 2026

After Bangladesh’s exit, doubts start over will Pakistan play vs India. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that the decision to participate in T20 World Cup is with the national government. He made further comments on ICC’s “double standards”, referring to how the Pakistan cricket team adjusted during the Champions Trophy 2025.

Turning back time, India had requested a change of venue from hosts, Pakistan, to a neutral venue like Sri Lanka or the UAE, months before the start of the coveted ICC 50-over event. This comes after the two rival countries decided not tour each other until 2031. On the other hand, Pakistan and Bangladesh’s pleas came just weeks before the commencement of the 20-over tourney.

Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup 2026

January 25, 2026

The PCB announces a 15-member squad with two notable omissions.

ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland

January 24, 2026

The International Cricket Council announced that Scotland will join the T20 World Cup 2026. They replace Bangladesh for all the fixtures.

Bangladesh denies travelling to India for T20 World Cup 2026

January 22, 2026

Bangladesh hold ground and denies budging from their stance. While the issue started as an ICC vs BCB row, it had a domino effect on will Pakistan play vs India.

ICC responds to BCB, gives a 24-hour deadline

January 21, 2026

In a meeting conducted by the ICC with the board members, only Bangladesh and Pakistan voted for changing venues. After an independent assessment, ICC also confirmed that there is “no credible threat” to the visiting players. Thus, the governing council gave a deadline of 24 hours to BCB to confirm their participation.

Bangladesh addresses concerns over security issues

January 6 to 12, 2026

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) commented on how the BCCI may not be able to handle the security of a full team, if not protecting the safety of one player during the IPL season. The board also asked to stop the broadcast of the Indian Premier League in their country. Later, BCB made a formal, written request to the ICC to move all of their T20 World Cup 2026 games to Sri Lanka.

BCCI instructs KKR to remove Bangladesh player from IPL 2026 squad

January 3, 2026

Mustafizur Rahman was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 9.20 crore in the IPL 2026 mini-auction. In the wake of political affairs, BCCI asked KKR to remove the pacer from their squad.

