Why Pakistan Could Face Heavy NRR Cut if They Boycott India Fixture at T20 World Cup 2026

The decision of Pakistan boycott the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match could have serious consequences beyond potential long-term implications from the International Cricket Council (ICC). During the T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan will not just lose points for not playing the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match, but will also take a big hit to their net run rate (NRR).

How ICC Rules For Forfeit Could Leave Pakistan Facing Major NRR Damage

If the 2009 champions, Pakistan, boycott the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match, India get two points. On the other hand, Pakistan will not just lose two points, but it will also affect their tournament NRR heavily.

The ICC playing conditions in effect during the T20 World Cup 2024 state that if a team forfeits, it is treated as if that team played a full 20 overs. Those overs count towards the team’s average runs per over for the entire tournament, which can significantly lower the NRR.

According to Clause 16.10.7 of the ICC Playing Conditions, “In case of a forfeit, the net run rate of the defaulting team shall be affected in that the full 20 overs of the defaulting team’s innings shall be taken into account in calculating the average runs per over of the defaulting team over the course of the relevant portion of the competition.”

This also means that the net run rate for the other team stays the same, and they will earn two points too. In this case, India are their opponent, so they will get two points, and their NRR will remain unchanged.

How Group A Qualification Scenarios Will Add Pressure on Pakistan

The boycott will not matter if both India and Pakistan beat the other three teams in the T20 World Cup 2026 group stages. But a washout or a slip-up against any of the Netherlands, USA and Namibia will dim their hopes of qualification for the Super eight round, bringing NRR into play, putting Pakistan at a disadvantage because of the forfeit.

Notably, Pakistan faced a setback against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2026, losing the match in a super over, and made a group stage exit. Hence, they will have to be wary of such a result.

Pakistan are placed in Group A with India, Namibia, the Netherlands, and the USA. All group matches of Pakistan will take place in Sri Lanka, after the ICC, PCB and BCCI signed an agreement before the Champions Trophy to play India-Pakistan games on neutral venues until 2027.

The Men in Green will start their T20 World Cup 2026 journey against the Netherlands on February 7, the tournament’s opening day. They will then play the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18. The match against India is set for February 15 in Colombo.

Why Pakistan Wants to Boycott India Match in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan decided to boycott their IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match, slated for February 15, due to a directive from the government. It allowed the Pakistan cricket team to compete in the T20 World Cup 2026 but instructed them not to play in the February 15 match in Colombo. This decision comes after tensions arose following the removal of Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup 2026 over security concerns.

Despite multiple discussions and the independent company’s security review, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) did not change their stance of not travelling to India, which led the ICC to replace Bangladesh with Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2026. Following this, the PCB also accused the ICC of “double standards,” drawing comparisons with India’s plea for not travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025, which was ultimately played in hybrid conditions.

However, ICC has warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of facing long-term implications for selective participation in the tournament. The governing body has also urged the PCB to “explore a mutually acceptable resolution” which protects the interests of all stakeholders.

Earlier, the ICC had warned the PCB that if Pakistan decides to withdraw from the T20 World Cup 2026, there could be consequences. These may include suspending Pakistan from bilateral cricket, refusing No Objection Certificates for overseas players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), leaving Pakistan out of the Asia Cup, reducing ICC participation fees, and withholding Pakistan’s annual ICC revenue share for not following participation agreements. Additionally, Pakistan might lose the rights to host the Women’s T20 World Cup 2028.

