Pakistan To Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup 2026 After Government Directive

Pakistan will not play against their arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan have finally revealed their decision over participating in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, starting on February 7. Their government has allowed the team to take part in the tournament, hosted by the reigning champions India and Sri Lanka.

However, the side would not play in the clash against the Men in Blue, which was scheduled to take place on February 15 in Colombo.

The move introduces a new chapter between the two neigbouring countries’ political tensions. Previously, Pakistan were set to boycott the tournament, following the exclusion of Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, the latter has been replaced by Scotland in the mega T20 league after the ICC overruled their demand to play in a neutral venue.

However, the 2009 champions had shortly announced their 15-member team for the ICC event. But after revealing Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad, the management had clearly stated that their participation in the tournament solely depends on their government’s decision.

Currently, with just six days remaining for the 10th edition of the 20-over championship, Pakistan’s government has decided to boycott the much-anticipated IND vs PAK fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,” read a statement from their government.

Pakistan to Kick Off T20 World Cup 2026 Against Netherlands

The 2022 runners-up will enter the T20 World Cup 2026 with huge momentum after claiming a 3-0 whitewash over Australia at home. The side will play against Ireland on February 4 in a warm-up fixture before facing the Netherlands in the tournament opener.

Besides the Netehrlands and India, the team is scheduled to lock horns against the USA and Namibia on February 10 and February 18, respectively. Pakistan will play all of their T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, and Usman Tariq.

