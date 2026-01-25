ICC Set To Impose Sanctions on Pakistan if They Pull Out of T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan had indicated they might not participate in T20 World Cup 2026.

The ICC will reportedly impose severe sanctions on Pakistan if they follow Bangladesh’s route and withdraw from the T20 World Cup 2026. They are unhappy with Mohsin Naqvi’s comments, as he criticised ICC for double standards after Scotland replaced Bangladesh.

According to The Indian Express, the ICC could impose sanctions if they pull out of the mega event. This might include suspension of all bilateral series, denial of No Objection Certifications (NOCs) for foreign players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and exclusion from the Asia Cup.

“If Pakistan also decides not to play the T20 World Cup, the ICC will impose a series of sanctions, including no bilateral series with any international team, no NOC for foreign players in PSL, and no Asia Cup participation,” a source said.

Pakistan supported Bangladesh’s stance on T20 World Cup 2026 participation

Pakistan have consistently supported Bangladesh amid the ICC row, and even threatened to pull out of the T20 World Cup 2026. The PCB had also urged to consider adopting a hybrid model, where Bangladesh would play all matches in Colombo.

ALSO READ:

While criticising ICC for double standards, Naqvi also added that the government would decide whether the team would participate in the tournament. With only a few days before the start, the ICC might have had enough and warned against making that move.

It will be interesting to see whether Pakistan continue on their stance and eventually don’t participate in the T20 World Cup 2026. Given the consequences they might face, the 2009 winners might need to rethink that move now.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.