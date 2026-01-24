Scotland Replace Bangladesh at T20 World Cup 2026.

Scotland will replace Bangladesh and will be placed in Group C.

Scotland have replaced Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup 2026. The development comes after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) held its stance not to travel to India due to security concerns.

After repeated dialogues, the ICC conveyed that no changes would be made to the original schedule of the mega event, asking Bangladesh to play matches in India. Now, they have finally made the move and omitted them from the tournament, which looked inevitable.

According to Cricbuzz, the ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta wrote to the ICC board that Bangladesh’s demands were against their policy. Additionally, he has written to Cricket Scotland to send them a formal invitation to the T20 World Cup 2026.

As a direct swap, Scotland will be placed in Group C, alongside England, Italy, West Indies, and Nepal in the tournament. They will play the initial three matches in Kolkata before moving to Mumbai for the last group-stage clash.

Why have Scotland replaced Bangladesh at T20 World Cup 2026

Scotland have been awarded a spot in place of Bangladesh based on their performances in previous ICC events and current T20I ranking. They are the 14th-ranked side in the shortest format and won two games in the T20 World Cup 2024, defeating Oman and Namibia in the group stage.

They had the same number of points (5) as England but missed out on the next round due to the net run rate. Earlier, they had beaten the West Indies in the 2022 edition and Bangladesh in the 2021 season.

However, during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025, Scotland couldn’t perform well and won one game, missing out on qualification. They suffered defeats against Italy and Jersey, and the fixture against Guernsey was washed out due to rain.

Scotland will now have another chance to showcase their improvements and cause a few upsets at the T20 World Cup 2026. They are expected to announce their squad soon.

