After Bangladesh, Pakistan Also Casts Doubt On T20 World Cup 2026 Participation

ICC removed Bangladesh from T20 World Cup 2026 and replaced with Scotland.

Pakistan has expressed doubt about their participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament.

Full timeline of why Bangladesh are not playing in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan Back Bangladesh, Leave T20 World Cup 2026 Participation Decision to Government

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday confirmed that a final decision on their participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 will be made only after discussions with the government, raising new concerns just weeks before the event starts. Naqvi’s comments were made soon after the ICC officially replaced Bangladesh with Scotland.

“Our stance on the World Cup will be based on what the Government of Pakistan tells me. The Prime Minister is not in the country right now. Once he returns, we will be able to provide a final decision. It’s the government’s call, not the ICC’s,” Naqvi said in a press conference.

The PCB chairman lambasted the ICC’s decision, accusing the global organisation of unfair practices and calling Bangladesh’s exclusion an injustice. This change occurred after Bangladesh refused to play their scheduled group stage matches in India. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) didn’t change their stance despite a warning from ICC.

Earlier, at an ICC meeting last week, Mohsin Naqvi had publicly said they stand with Bangladesh during their conflict with ICC over playing their T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India due to security worries and warned the global body about their withdrawal from the competition.

These worries arose from the BCCI’s decision on January 3 to instruct Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad amid worsening diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

