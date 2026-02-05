Suryakumar Yadav Issues Clear Message as India vs Pakistan Talks Heat Up Before T20 World Cup 2026

The India vs Pakistan drama has only intensified in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup 2026. On one hand, Pakistan may find themselves in the middle of a string of dire consequences if they boycott India match. And on the other hand, T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has expressed intent to play against the arch-rivals.

Will Pakistan Play vs India in T20 World Cup 2026? Latest developments discussed

Suryakumar Yadav Drops A Bombshell Amid India vs Pakistan Drama

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the ICC event, SKY shared that the Men in Blue are ready to face the Men in Green next week in Colombo.

He stated, “Mindset is clear. We didn’t turn down to play against them. They’ve refused on the other side. The ICC has released the fixtures, and the government has decided on a neutral venue. Our flight to Colombo is booked, we’re going. The rest, we’ll see.”

The fixture, scheduled to be held in Colombo on February 15, is attracting eyeballs from the world of cricket. While it’s appreciative of India to show sportsmanship, the political influences on both ends are taking away the essence of the game. The Asia Cup 2025 marked a similar trend, which eventually left India trophy-less despite winning the title.

For the unversed, if Pakistan boycott India match, they may face multiple sanctions from the ICC. Previously, Bangladesh refused to travel to India, which led to Scotland replacing them.

