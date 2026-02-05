Why Pakistan Could Be Eliminated Even Before India Clash in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan could be knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026 even before their clash against India. Here is the reason why.

They were scheduled to play their first warm up match against Ireland at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 4, but the match was abandoned due to rain without a toss.

Rain Could Impact Pakistan Qualification Hopes

The 2009 champions are set to boycott their group stage match against India in the T20 World Cup 2026, but this decision could hurt their own campaign. Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka, where unpredictable weather could also create problems during the tournament.

They are placed in Group A along with India, USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands. With two teams from each group qualifying for the Super 8 stage, rain could play a major role in deciding the standings. All of Pakistan’s group matches are scheduled to be played in Colombo.

Weather Forecast for Pakistan Group Matches

Their first group match is against the Netherlands at Sinhalese Sports Club on February 7. The weather forecast is not encouraging, with rain expected throughout the day, and the match could also be washed out.

According to AccuWeather, there is a 90% chance of rain and a 26% chance of thunderstorms on February 7. Because of this, the match could be abandoned, and Pakistan may get only one point.

Pakistan will face the USA in their second group match in Colombo on Tuesday, February 10. If that match is also washed out due to rain, Pakistan could have only two points from their first two matches.

However, the weather report shows a 0% chance of rain on that day, so Pakistan may be able to get a result from the match.

They have already decided not to play their scheduled match against India on February 15. This decision would also affect their net run rate.

Pakistan will be facing Namibia in their last group stage match on February 18. The probability of a precipitation is 25%, so the match could still be affected by rain.

Because of all this, they may be able to play only two of their four group matches, as the Netherlands match could be abandoned and they are not playing against India.

Pakistan Schedule for T20 World Cup 2026

Sat, 07 Feb 2026

PAK vs NED, Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo 11:00 AM IST

Tue, 10 Feb 2026

PAK vs USA, Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo 7:00 PM IST

Sun, 15 Feb 2026

IND vs PAK, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 7:00 PM IST

Wed, 18 Feb 2026

PAK vs NAM Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo 3:00 PM IST

