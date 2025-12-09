News
All South Africa Players In IPL 2026 Auction Player Shortlist
south-africa-cricket

All South Africa Players In IPL 2026 Auction Player Shortlist

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: December 9, 2025
2 min read
All South Africa Players In IPL 2026 Auction Player Shortlist

The lead-up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction is heating up, with less than a week to go for the event to begin in Abu Dhabi. Players from multiple countries are expected to go under the hammer. In this article, we bring to you all South Africa players in IPL 2026 auction which have made their way to the 350-player list ahead of the event.

The auction player list which initially had more than a thousand registrations has been brought down to a mere 350 players who will go under the hammer on December 16. Franchises have shown an interest in many players who are expected to find their new franchises ahead of the 19th edition of the coveted tournament.

Full IPL 2026 Auction Players List

Out of the humongous 350-player list which is officially declared, here are all the South Africa players in IPL 2026 auction. David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder are some of the marquee names from the Protea camp. However, there is no shortage of domestic talent from South Africa as well. In total, 15 players from South Africa have registered for the mini-auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

South Africa Players In IPL 2026 Auction

SETPLAYERSPECIALISMBASE PRICE (INR LAKH)
BA1David MillerBatter200
AL1Wiaan MulderAll-rounder100
WK1Quinton de KockWicketkeeper100
FA1Gerald CoetzeeBowler200
FA1Anrich NortjeBowler200
BA2Reeza HendricksBatter100
FA2Lungi NgidiBowler200
AL3George LindeAll-rounder100
UWK3Connor EsterhuizenWicketkeeper30
UFA3Tristan LuusBowler30
AL4Dwaine PretoriusAll-rounder100
UAL6Delano PotgieterAll-rounder30
UAL6Tiaan Van VuurenAll-rounder 30
UFA6Bayanda MajolaBowler30
UAL10Dian ForresterAll-rounder30

