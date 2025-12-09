All South Africa Players In IPL 2026 Auction Player Shortlist

The lead-up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction is heating up, with less than a week to go for the event to begin in Abu Dhabi. Players from multiple countries are expected to go under the hammer. In this article, we bring to you all South Africa players in IPL 2026 auction which have made their way to the 350-player list ahead of the event.

The auction player list which initially had more than a thousand registrations has been brought down to a mere 350 players who will go under the hammer on December 16. Franchises have shown an interest in many players who are expected to find their new franchises ahead of the 19th edition of the coveted tournament.

Out of the humongous 350-player list which is officially declared, here are all the South Africa players in IPL 2026 auction. David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder are some of the marquee names from the Protea camp. However, there is no shortage of domestic talent from South Africa as well. In total, 15 players from South Africa have registered for the mini-auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

South Africa Players In IPL 2026 Auction

SET PLAYER SPECIALISM BASE PRICE (INR LAKH) BA1 David Miller Batter 200 AL1 Wiaan Mulder All-rounder 100 WK1 Quinton de Kock Wicketkeeper 100 FA1 Gerald Coetzee Bowler 200 FA1 Anrich Nortje Bowler 200 BA2 Reeza Hendricks Batter 100 FA2 Lungi Ngidi Bowler 200 AL3 George Linde All-rounder 100 UWK3 Connor Esterhuizen Wicketkeeper 30 UFA3 Tristan Luus Bowler 30 AL4 Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder 100 UAL6 Delano Potgieter All-rounder 30 UAL6 Tiaan Van Vuuren All-rounder 30 UFA6 Bayanda Majola Bowler 30 UAL10 Dian Forrester All-rounder 30

