All South Africa Players In IPL 2026 Auction Player Shortlist

The lead-up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction is heating up, with less than a week to go for the event to begin in Abu Dhabi. Players from multiple countries are expected to go under the hammer. In this article, we bring to you all South Africa players in IPL 2026 auction which have made their way to the 350-player list ahead of the event.
The auction player list which initially had more than a thousand registrations has been brought down to a mere 350 players who will go under the hammer on December 16. Franchises have shown an interest in many players who are expected to find their new franchises ahead of the 19th edition of the coveted tournament.
Full IPL 2026 Auction Players List
Out of the humongous 350-player list which is officially declared, here are all the South Africa players in IPL 2026 auction. David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder are some of the marquee names from the Protea camp. However, there is no shortage of domestic talent from South Africa as well. In total, 15 players from South Africa have registered for the mini-auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.
|SET
|PLAYER
|SPECIALISM
|BASE PRICE (INR LAKH)
|BA1
|David Miller
|Batter
|200
|AL1
|Wiaan Mulder
|All-rounder
|100
|WK1
|Quinton de Kock
|Wicketkeeper
|100
|FA1
|Gerald Coetzee
|Bowler
|200
|FA1
|Anrich Nortje
|Bowler
|200
|BA2
|Reeza Hendricks
|Batter
|100
|FA2
|Lungi Ngidi
|Bowler
|200
|AL3
|George Linde
|All-rounder
|100
|UWK3
|Connor Esterhuizen
|Wicketkeeper
|30
|UFA3
|Tristan Luus
|Bowler
|30
|AL4
|Dwaine Pretorius
|All-rounder
|100
|UAL6
|Delano Potgieter
|All-rounder
|30
|UAL6
|Tiaan Van Vuuren
|All-rounder
|30
|UFA6
|Bayanda Majola
|Bowler
|30
|UAL10
|Dian Forrester
|All-rounder
|30
