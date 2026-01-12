All Hundreds in WPL: How Many Centuries Have Been Scored in The Women’s Premier League?

How many hundreds in WPL have been there since it began?

Hundreds in WPL remain one of the rarest milestones in women’s franchise cricket. Since its inception, the Women Premier League (WPL) has been one of the best franchise leagues in the world and has produced many talented batters, both local and international.

Despite three full seasons of the Women’s Premier League featuring the world’s best batters, no player has scored a century in WPL so far, making it one of the most searched and surprising records in the tournament’s history.

Season after season, fans search for answers to a simple query: how many hundreds in WPL have been scored? The answer continues to stun, especially given how close multiple players have come to reaching the landmark.

How Many Hundreds Have Been Scored in WPL?

Zero hundreds have been scored in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) so far.

Since the tournament’s inception, no batter has managed to score a century in WPL matches. While several innings have crossed the 90-run mark, the elusive three-figure score has remained out of reach. As of WPL 2026, the league still awaits its first-ever century.

This makes the WPL unique among major T20 franchise leagues, especially considering the depth of international and domestic batting talent on display.

Batters Dismissed in the 90s in WPL

Although there are no hundreds in WPL yet, batters have come agonisingly close on multiple occasions. A total of nine innings have ended in the 90s since the tournament began, underlining how fine the margins have been.

Georgia Voll and Sophie Devine headline this list, both falling just one run short of a century with scores of 99. These near-misses continue to fuel discussions around when the first WPL century will finally arrive.

ALSO READ:

Highest Individual Scores in WPL

Even without any hundreds in WPL, the league has produced several outstanding batting performances. The following innings represent the highest individual scores in WPL history and the closest attempts at reaching a century.

In the top 10 list of highest individual scores in WPL, only two Indian players feature Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma, with Deepti scoring 88 not out.

Players Team Against Score Season Georgia Voll UP Warriorz Royal Challengers Bengaluru 99* 2025 Sophie Devine Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Giants 99 2023 Alyssa Healy UP Warriorz Royal Challengers Bengaluru 96* 2023 Beth Mooney Gujarat Giants UP Warriorz 96* 2025 Harmanpreet Kaur Mumbai Indians Gujarat Giants 95* 2024 Sophie Devine Gujarat Giants Delhi Capitals 95 2026 Meg Lanning Delhi Capitals Gujarat Giants 92* 2025 Tahlia McGrath UP Warriorz Delhi Capitals 90* 2023 Ellyse Perry Royal Challengers Bengaluru UP Warriorz 90* 2025 Deepti Sharma UP Warriorz Gujarat Giants 88* 2024

Indian Players in the WPL Highest Scores List

Among the top individual scores in WPL, only two Indian players feature:

Harmanpreet Kaur , with a commanding 95*

, with a commanding 95* Deepti Sharma, who scored an unbeaten 88

The presence of two veteran India players highlights the growing impact of domestic batters, even as overseas stars dominate the upper end of the list.

First Century in WPL Soon?

Given how frequently players have crossed the 80s and 90s, the first hundred in WPL feels inevitable. With each season bringing stronger batting line-ups and more matches, it is only a matter of time before a batter finally breaks the century barrier.

Until then, hundreds in WPL remain a record waiting to be written, making it one of the most intriguing statistical gaps in the league’s short but exciting history.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.