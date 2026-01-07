Highest Individual Scores in WPL: Gujarat Giants Players Lead Chart in Women’s Premier League

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the only Indian among the top five players on the list.

The three editions of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) have showcased some spectacular knocks. Interestingly, multiple players came close to notching up a century, but no one has managed to hit the triple figures yet in the league.

Let’s see the top five highest individual scores in WPL, which guided their respective teams over the line to clinch crucial wins.

Georgia Voll

Australian youngster Georgia Voll’s 99 not out is the joint-individual highest score in the WPL so far. Her 73-run opening partnership with Grace Harris (39) off only 47 balls in WPL 2025 had provided a blistering start to the UP Warriorz (UPW). The 22-year-old’s explosive knock came in just 56 deliveries, laced with a total of 14 boundaries and a six, striking at 176.78.

Notably, this fiery innings had come against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the franchise that she will represent in the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League. Her remarkable knock guided the Warriorz to post a record 225/5 on the scoreboard, which is the highest total in the tournament’s history.

Though the defending champions gave a tough fight to chase down the mammoth target, Deepti Sharma and Co. eventually won the fixture by 12 runs.

Sophie Devine

The former New Zealand skipper, Sophie Devine, had also scored a stellar 99 to register the third-highest successful chase of the league in 2023. The RCB opener’s match-winning knock had also come against her WPL 2026 team, the Gujarat Giants (GG).

Previously, a team effort from the Giants’ batters had put up 188/4 on the board in the first innings. In response, RCB were off to a flier start, courtesy of a 125-run partnership for the first wicket with captain Smriti Mandhana. Devine’s whirlwind knock included nine fours and eight maximums, but unfortunately, she fell just one run short of becoming the first player to score a WPL hundred.

Alyssa Healy

The former UPW captain Alyssa Healy’s unbeaten 96 in the inaugural season sits third in the list of the highest individual scores in WPL. Earlier, RCB were bundled out for a sub-par 138 after opting to bat first in the eighth fixture of the league. All-rounder Ellyse Perry’s 52 off 39 and a 26-ball 34 from Devine were the only notable knocks from the Women in Red.

While chasing the low total, the Australia skipper Healy ensured a smooth victory for the side, notching up 18 fours and an over-boundary in the innings. Her opening partnership with Devika Vaidya for 139* runs off 78 balls helped UPW chase down the total in just 13 overs. But the star wicketkeeper-batter will not feature in the WPL 2026, after failing to earn a bid in the maiden mega auction of the T20 event.

Beth Mooney

Another Australian player who has entered the top five chart of the highest individual scores in WPL is Beth Mooney. She also stayed unbeaten on 96 runs off 59 balls against UPW in WPL 2025. Her innings witnessed a total of 17 boundaries as the Giants piled up 186/5 in 20 overs.

In the second innings, Chinelle Henry was the lone fighter for the UP outfit, scoring a 14-ball 28 cameo down the order. But four ducks and three single-digit scores underlined the Warriorz’s poor outing as GG folded them for just 105 runs under 18 overs. They comfortably claimed the match by a huge margin of 81 runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur

The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the only Indian player to make it to the top five’s list of the highest individual scores in WPL. Her 95 not out against the Giants in WPL 2024 guided MI to script the second-highest chase in the tournament’s history.

Chasing a huge total of 190, Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia had set the stage for the WPL 2023 champions, accumulating 50 runs off 39 deliveries. But after back-to-back wickets of Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt in quick succession, skipper Kaur stabilised the innings and stitched two pivotal partnerships with Yastika and Amelia Kerr.

Her pulsating 48-ball innings came at a blazing strike rate of 197.91, including 10 boundaries and five maximums. MI bagged two crucial points of the fixture with just one ball remaining.

