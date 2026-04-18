Ayush Mhatre Braves Hamstring Injury to Continue, Falls Prey to Spectacular Heinrich Klaasen Catch in SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 Match [WATCH]

Heinrich Klaasen's stunning grab put an end to Ayush Mhatre's fiery knock in the SRH vs CSK match.

The Chennai Super Kings’ youngster Ayush Mhatre provided a fierce start to the chase in the SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 game. But amidst playing a free-flowing knock, he was seen struggling with a left hamstring injury. Despite receiving initial treatment from the team physios, the batter was still limping while running at the crease.

However, the 18-year-old still showcased immense courage and refused to leave the field as he geared up to take an even fiercer approach, smacking most of the deliveries for fours and sixes. But unfortunately, he was dismissed soon as Heinrich Klaasen pulled off a stunner in the fourth ball of the fifth over. Nevertheless, Mhatre returned for a well-made 13-ball 30, laced with five boundaries and a maximum at a blazing strike rate of 230.76 .

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Notably, the prodigy has enjoyed a great run in his second appearance in the league so far. After starting off the IPL 2026 with a golden duck, Mhatre has scored 201 runs in the next four matches, including two fifties, to become the current highest run-getter of CSK.

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The Orange Army were off to a great start, courtesy of a stellar 59-run knock off 22 balls from Abhishek Sharma. Following a whirlwind innings from the opener, Klaasen also notched up his third half-century of the IPL 2026. These two were the only notable contributions from the first half of the SRH vs CSK match, as the hosts put up 194/9 on the board.

While chasing the total, no other CSK batter, except for Mhatre, was able to put on a show. After Sanju Samson, who scored seven runs off three, the prodigy was the only batter to possess a 200-plus strike rate, as Chennai kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Though a 28-run partnership off 18 balls between Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj raised hopes for the visitors, eventually they fell short by only 10 runs to bag their third victory of the season.

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