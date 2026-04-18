Axar Patel Injury Update: Delhi Capitals Captain Retires Out Due to Cramps Amidst Tense Chase in RCB vs DC IPL 2026

Axar Patel scored his highest runs of the IPL 2026 tonight.

Delhi Capitals finally clinched the win in a nail-biting RCB vs DC IPL 2026 match. But the Delhi fans are searching for an Axar Patel injury update as their skipper had left the field due to suffering from cramps during the 16th over of the RCB vs DC clash.

Earlier, the all-rounder was also seen struggling two overs back. He had run a double with Tristan Stubbs off the third ball of the 14th over before falling on the ground with pain. The DC physios provided the initial medical care as he strapped up and continued to bat. But Axar could not continue his innings for long, retiring hurt for a 19-ball 26, with the side still needing 42 more runs in the final over.

However, an unbeaten 22-run cameo off just 10 balls from David Miller eventually took DC over the line against RCB.

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals Yet to Share Axar Patel Injury Update After RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Match

A clinical 45*-run partnership off just 24 balls between Stubbs and Miller snatched the crucial victory for DC. Following the thrilling finish, KL Rahul attended the post-match presentation in place of Axar.

However, the franchise is yet to share any availability updates regarding their skipper. But the chances are low for it to turn into any major concern, as the player suffered some cramps on his leg and might be fit for the upcoming fixtures.

Notably, after a poor run with the willow, managing just three runs in four appearances, including a golden duck in their tournament opener, the 26 not out from this evening is the highest score of Axar in the IPL 2026 so far. Previously, he had also struck with two crucial breakthroughs in the match, dismissing an in-form Devdutt Padikkal and big-hitter Tim David for 18 and 26 runs, respectively, which helped them restrict the hosts to 175/8.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.