PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 29: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 29 between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns in match no.29 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our PBKS vs LSG Dream11 prediction for this game, to be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings are the only undefeated team in the tournament, having won four games with one no-result. They’re coming off a seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians away from home. Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball, claiming 3 for 22. Chasing 196, Prabhsimran Singh hammered an unbeaten 80 off 39 while Shreyas Iyer scored 66 off 35 deliveries.

Lucknow Super Giants have two wins to their credit while losing three matches. In the previous game, they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five wickets. Batting first, LSG managed only 146 on the board, which RCB chased down with 29 balls to spare.

PBKS vs LSG Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact player: Vijayakumar Vyshak.

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Shami, Prince Yadav, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi.

Impact player: George Linde.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Mullanpur venue tend to be on the slower side. Both pacers and spinners get decent assistance here while batting gets tougher as the innings progresses. It has hosted 13 matches in the IPL, with the average first innings score reading 172. The previous game, however, witnessed over 420 runs.

Looking at the forecast, it is expected to be partly cloudy but with no real threat of rain. Expect the temperature to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Prince Yadav (LSG)

Prince Yadav has been outstanding in the ongoing season, picking up nine wickets at an economy of 9.11.

He is coming off a three-wicket haul against RCB.

Aiden Markram (LSG)

Aiden Markram is yet to fire in the tournament but remains a top fantasy option.

He has piled on 761 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 42 while striking at the 161.

Priyansh Arya (PBKS)

Priyansh Arya has hammered 118 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 243.

He has made 593 runs in the IPL at a terrific rate of 189 while averaging 28.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer has been terrific in the tournament, hitting three fifties in his last three innings.

He has piled on 807 runs in the league since last year at a strike rate of 177 while averaging 53.

Shreyas has registered nine half centuries in this period.

Mitchell Marsh (LSG)

Mitchell Marsh hasn’t produced a big knock in the season but has looked in good touch.

He had scored 627 runs in the previous edition at an average of 48, with one century and six half centuries.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh is coming off an excellent knock of 80 not out in 39 deliveries.

He has scored 760 runs in the IPL since last year at an average of 38 while striking at 164.

Team for PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Punjab Kings have been in magnificent form with their batting unit looking in great touch. They also have a solid bowling attack. LSG, on the other hand, have a vulnerable batting line-up. Expect PBKS to win this game.

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