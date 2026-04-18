IPL 2026: PBKS vs LSG Game Plan – The Arshdeep Singh Threat to Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh

Arshdeep Singh can trouble LSG openers.

LSG openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh have been reasonably good in the powerplay in IPL 2026, especially the former. Markram has averaged 34.66 and struck at 152.94 in the first six overs, with three dismissals. Meanwhile, Marsh has an average of 27.33 and a strike rate of 128.12, getting out thrice.

However, Arshdeep Singh can trouble both of them in Mullanpur. After a few below-par outings, he has finally got his rhythm and bowled a match-winning spell against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. What returned was his powerplay wickets, which is precisely what Punjab Kings (PBKS) would expect again against LSG.

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The Arshdeep Singh threat to LSG openers

In all T20s, Arshdeep Singh has dismissed Aiden Markram as many as seven times in 98 balls. The batter has averaged just 15.71 and struck at 112.24. Four of those dismissals have come in 17 balls since 2024.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh has lost his wicket three times in 27 deliveries against Arshdeep. He has averaged 15 and struck at 166.66. Since 2025, Marsh has been dismissed twice in 11 balls.

Additionally, left-arm pace has troubled both LSG openers with the new ball lately. For instance, Markram has averaged 19 and struck at just 126.66 against left-arm pacers in the powerplay this year. He has lost his wicket twice and played around 56.66% dot balls.

Similarly, Marsh has averaged 16, and his strike rate languishes at 91.42 across 35 balls. He has got out twice and plays around 54.28% dot balls. His balls-per-boundary ratio has been a poor 8.75.

Arshdeep’s proficiency vs RHBs

Since 2025, Arshdeep Singh has eight wickets at an average of 23 and an economy rate of 7.77 against RHBs in the powerplay in IPL. He has bowled around 42.25% dot balls. Meanwhile, against southpaws, he only has two scalps at 88 runs apiece, and his economy rate surges to 9.60.

Given that both LSG openers are RHBs, Arshdeep will fancy his chances to remove one or both early in the innings. The new ball has swung significantly and notably for a longer period throughout this IPL across venues. Being a night game, the left-arm pacer will get some movement early on under the lights, as has always been the case in Mullanpur.

That performance in the last game will boost his confidence, and against favourable matchups, a few early wickets are well on the cards. The LSG openers will be under pressure to do the heavy lifting in the batting department since other batters haven’t performed consistently, particularly Nicholas Pooran. If Arshdeep Singh gets them early, Punjab Kings’ job will become a lot easier on the bowling attempt.

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