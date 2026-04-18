KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs Shine As Delhi Capitals End RCB Home Streak; Key Takeaways from RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Game

DC registered their third win of the season.

Delhi Capitals edged Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling RCB vs DC clash in the IPL 2026, hosted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The visitors clinched the game by six wickets in a final-over finish to end RCB’s five-match winning streak at home.

Batting first, RCB posted 175 in their 20 overs with Phil Salt registering a half century. Delhi Capitals chased down the target with a ball to spare in a tense finish. With this win, they jumped to fourth place, having six points from five games.

Phil Salt Lights Up RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Clash

The destructive opening batter Phil Salt was at his best against the Capitals, providing his side a great platform. He was the aggressor in the 52-run partnership with Virat Kohli. He kept going after Kohli was dismissed, adding 47 runs for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal.

Salt completed his fifty in 30 balls, and finished his innings on 63 off 38 deliveries. On a pitch that wasn’t a batting paradise, he struck four fours and three maximums during his stay. This was his second fifty of the season, having earlier hammered 78 off 46 versus Mumbai Indians.

Terrific Work By Delhi Capitals To Pull Things Back

Delhi Capitals were staring at a big target in the RCB vs DC contest but the bowling attack did an excellent job to pull things back. RCB were 131 for 3 in 12.3 overs with captain Rajat Patidar and Tim David at the crease. Mukesh Kumar initiated the comeback by removing Patidar for eight runs before the DC skipper Axar Patel sent back dangerous-looking David for 26.

Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi and Axar finished with two scalps each as they restricted the hosts for just 175. It was a superb display of defensive bowling, conceding only 44 runs off the last 45 balls.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rocks Back Delhi

After they had a poor finish to the innings, RCB needed their pacers to step up with the new ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the man to get them off to a great start. The veteran India seamer has looked the best he has in recent years, and the RCB vs DC clash was just a continuation of his excellent form.

Bhuvi struck in the very first over, trapping Pathum Nissanka on the pads for just one. He then removed Karun Nair with a back-of-a-length delivery and had Sameer Rizvi edged behind in the same over. Three strikes in his first two overs put RCB in the driving seat.

KL Rahul And Tristan Stubbs Fifties Rescue DC

Delhi Capitals were in a world of trouble after losing three early wickets, with all eyes on KL Rahul to rescue them. He relished the challenge and batted as well as he has in a while. His counterattack against Josh Hazlewood in particular was delightful to watch.

A fighting rescue mission filled with spectacular hits 👊



🎥 KL Rahul treated the fans to some majestic sixes during his crucial knock of 57(34)! 💙



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/vfJ6SccA9T#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RCBvDC | @DelhiCapitals | @klrahul pic.twitter.com/JA29LlOwDa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2026

Rahul smashed 57 off 34 deliveries, laced with six fours and two maximums. Just when it looked like he might recreate his last season’s heroics from the RCB vs DC clash at this very ground, he holed out at wide long off. He left the team in a good position, needing 89 off 59 balls with six wickets in hand. Tristan Stubbs held the innings together after his dismissal.

The equation reduced to 51 off 36 then 37 off 18 and then 16 off the final over. Romario Shepherd was trusted with the job to bowl it but against Stubbs and David Miller, two of the best in the business. After two singles, Miller hammered back-to-back sixes followed by a four to finish the game off. Stubbs finished unbeaten on 60 off 47 deliveries.

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