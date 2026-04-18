KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 28: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 28 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off in match no.28 of the IPL 2026. Check out our KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be hosted at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The Knight Riders are reeling at the bottom of the table, having only one point from six games, losing five of those. They lost to Gujarat Titans in the previous game by five wickets. Cameron Green finally showed some form, hitting 79 off 55 but lower-order collapse meant they could get only 180. That wasn’t enough to build any pressure.
After winning four on the trot, Rajasthan Royals suffered their first defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 57 runs. Chasing 217, they had a disastrous start as half the side was back in the hut for just 9 runs. Donovan Ferreira then hit 69 off 44 while Ravindra Jadeja scored 45 off 32 to reduce the margin of the loss.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.
Impact player: Kartik Tyagi.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma.
Impact player: Tushar Deshpande.
The pitches at Eden Gardens have been flat in recent years with batters putting on big scores and bowlers not getting much to work with. The average first innings score here since the last IPL season reads 200.
The weather is expected to be mainly clear and humid with rain unlikely to be a factor. Expect the temperature to be high around 36 degrees Celsius.
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Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)
Jofra Archer (RR)
Cameron Green (KKR)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
Dhruv Jurel (RR)
Looking at the two squads, RR should head into this game as strong favourites. They have an outstanding batting unit along with a quality bowling attack. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, have serious issues in both departments.
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