KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 28: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 28 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off in match no.28 of the IPL 2026. Check out our KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be hosted at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Knight Riders are reeling at the bottom of the table, having only one point from six games, losing five of those. They lost to Gujarat Titans in the previous game by five wickets. Cameron Green finally showed some form, hitting 79 off 55 but lower-order collapse meant they could get only 180. That wasn’t enough to build any pressure.

After winning four on the trot, Rajasthan Royals suffered their first defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 57 runs. Chasing 217, they had a disastrous start as half the side was back in the hut for just 9 runs. Donovan Ferreira then hit 69 off 44 while Ravindra Jadeja scored 45 off 32 to reduce the margin of the loss.

KKR vs RR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact player: Kartik Tyagi.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact player: Tushar Deshpande.

KKR vs RR IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Eden Gardens have been flat in recent years with batters putting on big scores and bowlers not getting much to work with. The average first innings score here since the last IPL season reads 200.

The weather is expected to be mainly clear and humid with rain unlikely to be a factor. Expect the temperature to be high around 36 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

Ajinkya Rahane made 67 runs in 40 deliveries in the first game, and is a good fantasy option against this bowling attack.

Rahane has scored 494 runs since last season at an average of 33 and strike rate of 147.

Jofra Archer (RR)

Jofra Archer has bowled well in the tournament, especially with the new ball.

He has taken seven wickets in the season at an economy of 8.47, with two wickets in three of the innings.

Cameron Green (KKR)

Cameron Green finally delivered a good knock for KKR, scoring 79 off 55 in the last game.

Green has 842 runs in the IPL at an average of 38 along with 17 wickets with his pace bowling.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in incredible form, smashing 200 runs in five games at a strike rate of 263.

The teenage sensation has scored 452 runs in the league at an average of 37.66 while striking at 228.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been in terrific touch, scoring 184 runs with two half centuries.

The left-hand batter has made 743 runs in the league since last year, averaging 46 at a strike rate of 159.

Dhruv Jurel (RR)

Dhruv Jurel is given the number three spot this season, and his form makes him a solid captaincy option.

Jurel has hammered 75 off 42 and 81 not out off 43 in two of the games this season.

Team for KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the two squads, RR should head into this game as strong favourites. They have an outstanding batting unit along with a quality bowling attack. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, have serious issues in both departments.

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