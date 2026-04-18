Abhishek Sharma Blasts 15-Ball Fifty, Ayush Mhatre Injury Concern for Chennai after fourth loss; Key Takeaways From SRH vs CSK IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) outclassed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 10 runs to win a high-octane Southern derby in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) today (April 18). In the process, Hyderabad picked up their third win in five matches to strengthen their position in the mid-table battle while CSK faced their fourth loss in six games.

Let’s take a look at the key takeaways from the SRH vs CSK contest.

Abhishek Sharma registers fastest fifty by a SRH batter

The explosive SRH batter gave a testament to his sheer hitting prowess by slamming a 15-ball fifty, which is the quickest by an SRH batter in IPL history. Overall, Abhishek Sharma is the third-fastest to reach the milestone, with Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal topping the charts for his 13-ball effort in 2023.

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Ayush Mhatre injury concern for CSK

Apart from suffering their fourth loss, the five-time champions faced a big setback with the hamstring injury of Ayush Mhatre. The talented youngster, who was looking in good touch with a 13-ball 30, had to depart after deciding to brave the injury. He looked in too much pain while running and the latest woe to CSK’s leading run-scorer will be a major blow.

SRH young bowling duo impresses again

The SRH fast bowling duo of Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge, who made stellar debuts in the last game against Rajasthan Royals where they shared eight wickets between them with four apiece, once again impressed. The duo put up a death bowling masterclass where Praful leaked just six runs in the final over while Sakib Hussain conceded 12 runs from the two overs he bowled in the back end of the innings (15th and 17th).

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