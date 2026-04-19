Nitish Kumar Reddy Reveals Bowling Plan for Powerplay Success After Win in SRH vs CSK IPL 2026

Nitish Kumar Reddy conceded only 31 runs in four overs and snared two crucial wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have clinched a narrow 10-run victory in the SRH vs CSK match to move to the fourth spot on the IPL 2026 points table. Following the win, star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy opened up on their bowling plans to restrict the Chennai Super Kings batters.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Shares SRH Bowling Plan Against CSK

The 22-year-old could not manage to put on a show with the willow, returning for an eight-ball 12 in the first innings. But Nitish became the hosts’ second-most successful bowler of the night, snaring two crucial breakthroughs in the powerplay.

At first, he sent back an in-form Sanju Samson (7) for just seven runs in his very first delivery of the match. The all-rounder then followed it up with another key dismissal of youngster Ayush Mhatre (30), who was looking in sublime touch and might have taken the game away from SRH.

“I was thinking to bowl according to the situation, use my field, and that’s what I have done. From outside, we just got the news that, bowl top of off and don’t try to do too much. That’s what we have done, and you can see we have collected a couple of wickets in the powerplay,” noted Nitish while speaking about their bowling plans.

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The entire SRH bowling line-up produced a commendable show to defend a sub-par total of 194 against the visitors. Sri Lankan seamer Eshan Malinga snared a match-winning three-wicket haul at an impressive economy rate of 7.25. Nitish, Shivang Kumar, and Sakib Hussain also chipped in with a few key scalps at regular intervals, as they bagged four wickets combined while conceding only 81 runs in 11 overs.

Notably, Praful Hinge, who had made it to the headlines after a stunning display on debut, gave away a total of 60 runs in his four-over-quota and snared the wicket of Jamie Overton. However, SRH would look to continue their winning momentum after back-to-back victories in the latest two fixtures. They will next take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at home on April 21.

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