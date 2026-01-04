Highest Run Chases in WPL: Gujarat Giants Dominate The List In Women’s Premier League

The highest run chase in WPL was witnessed last season against RCB.

The Women’s Premier League has witnessed multiple run-fests in just three seasons so far. While some of the highest totals were defended, some above-par scores were also chased down and led to thrilling finishes. Let’s take a look at the five highest run chases in WPL history.

The latest season of the WPL was off to a blockbuster start as the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), chased down 201 against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the opening fixture. Currently, it’s the only 200-plus chase in the league.

202/4 – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2025)

After a composed start from Beth Mooney (56), skipper Ashleigh Gardner’s 79*-run blitz off only 37 balls prepared a perfect finishing stage for the Giants. Further cameos from Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, and Harleen Deol powered them to a huge 201/5.

But in response, RCB were off to a disastrous start. Following a smashing show with the willow, Gardner also delivered with the ball to dismiss both openers, captain Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, in the second over. The experienced Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry forged a crucial 86-run partnership with Raghvi Bisht to stabilise the innings. This was followed by two unbelievable knocks from the wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh (64* off 27) and Kanika Ahuja (30* off 13) that ended up recording the highest run chases in WPL.

191/3 – Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians (2024)

Match 16 of the WPL 2024 saw another high-scoring clash between the Giants and the Mumbai Indians (MI). After a strong partnership between Mooney (66) and Dayalan Hemlatha (74), the team kept losing wickets at regular intervals. No other batter, except for Bharti Fulmali, managed to keep the momentum going. Her unbeaten 21 runs off 13 balls propelled the Giants to 190/7.

While chasing, Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews provided a good start to MI, putting up 50 for no loss in the power play. But the innings slowed down in the middle overs as the inaugural champions found themselves at 100/3 at the end of the 14th over. However, captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s rescue act of 95 not out off 48 deliveries and a timely 12-run contribution from Amelia Kerr helped them clinch one of the thrilling highest run chases in WPL with only one ball remaining.

189/2 – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2023)

These two sides have a history of engaging in high-scoring matches since the first edition of the tournament. The third-placed fixture in the list of the highest run chases in WPL history dates back to only the second encounter between Gujarat and Bengaluru.

Winning the toss, a collective effort from all the batters helped the Giants post 188/4 on the scoreboard. But a scintillating 36-ball 99 from the ex-New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine, followed by Perry and Heather Knight’s finishing touches, saw RCB comfortably chase the total under 16 overs.

175/7 – Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz (2023)

The third fixture of the inaugural season holds the fourth place in the list of the highest run chases in WPL history. After a thrashing defeat to start the campaign, the Giants registered a decent comeback in their second match. Harleen top-scored with a 32-ball 46, as contributions from Gardner, Hemlatha, and Sabbhineni Meghana guided them to 169/6.

But despite three single-digit returns and two ducks, the fireworks from Grace Harris (59*) and Sophie Ecclestone (22*) had pulled the game back. Their unbeaten 70-run partnership off just 26 balls ensured a smashing start to the tournament for the Warriorz. Kiran Navgire’s 53 runs also played a pivotal role in the chase.

175/7 – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (2024)

The opening fixture of the WPL 2024 witnessed another high-octane last-ball thriller, as debutant Sajeevan Sajana faced the final delivery and hit a six to win the game for MI. Previously, Alice Capsey’s 75 and Jemimah Rodrigues’ 42 had guided the Capitals to 171/5.

However, Harmanpreet & Co. were well in contention to snatch the match, needing only 30 runs in the final three overs. But after starring with the bat, English all-rounder Capsey had almost tilted the result in DC’s favour with her last-over magic, dismissing Puja Vastrakar and captain Kaur (55). Eventually, Sajana finished off the match in style, recording the fixture at fifth in the highest run chases in WPL history.

