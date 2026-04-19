Ayush Mhatre Injury Update: Will Star Batter Play in MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?

Ever since he got injured in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), fans have been looking for Ayush Mhatre injury update and whether he will be fit in time to play the MI vs CSK IPL 2026 match which is on April 23 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mike Hussey Provides Ayush Mhatre Injury Update

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey, in the post match press conference, shared an Ayush Mhatre injury update, saying it looks like a hamstring tear and is quite serious. He also said that scans will be done tomorrow or next day.

“Oh obviously it’s a hamstring tear. I don’t know how bad it is. I’m sure we will scan him probably tomorrow or the next day. But yeah, it looks very bad, unfortunately. He is going to be a big loss because he has been in very good touch for us,” Mike Hussey said.

It does not look good for the 19-year-old batter, as if it is a hamstring tear, he could be out for a long time and may also miss the MI vs CSK in IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium.

Ayush Mhatre fights pain but falls after 30 off 13 balls in SRH vs CSK

After the wicket of Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre gave a fast start to the chase in the SRH vs CSK match. While batting well and playing attacking shots, he suddenly felt pain in his left hamstring. Even after getting treatment from the physio, he was seen limping.

Still, he continued to bat and showed great courage. He kept playing aggressive shots and hit a few boundaries and a six. However, his innings ended soon when Heinrich Klaasen took a brilliant catch. Mhatre scored 30 runs off just 13 balls.

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Ayush Mhatre in fine touch for CSK in IPL 2026

Ayush Mhatre has done a very good job so far for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. In six matches, he has scored 201 runs at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 177.87.

In the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai were in control while he was batting. But once he got out, things went wrong for them and they finally lost the match by 10 runs.

The CSK team and fans will hope that Ayush Mhatre gets fit soon, as he could be a big miss if he does not play the next matches.

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