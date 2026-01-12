Fastest 50s in WPL: Grace Harris Joins Elite List During RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 Match

Let's take a look at the top five fastest half centuries in WPL history.

Fastest 50s in WPL highlight the most explosive batting performances in the Women’s Premier League. Since the tournament began in 2023, several batters have produced lightning-fast half-centuries, often changing the course of matches within a few overs.

With every new season, the list of the fastest WPL fifties continues to evolve. The latest addition came in WPL 2026, when Grace Harris produced a breathtaking knock to enter the record books in the RCB vs UPW clash in WPL 2026.

What Is the Fastest 50 in WPL?

The fastest fifty in WPL history was scored in 18 balls.

So far, two batters share this elite record:

Sophia Dunkley (2023)

Chinelle Henry (2025)

Both reached their half-centuries in just 18 deliveries, setting the benchmark for the quickest half-centuries in WPL.

Fastest Half-Centuries in WPL History

Below is the updated and complete list of the fastest 50s in WPL, including the latest performances from WPL 2026.

Player Balls Match Venue Date Sophia Dunkley 18 Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Brabourne Stadium 08-03-2023 Chinelle Henry 18 UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Bengaluru 22-02-2025 Shafali Verma 19 Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women DY Patil Stadium 11-03-2023 Sophie Devine 20 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Brabourne Stadium 18-03-2023 Harmanpreet Kaur 22 Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women DY Patil Stadium 04-03-2023 Bharti Fulmali 22 Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Mumbai 10-03-2025 Grace Harris 22 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Mumbai 12-01-2026 Richa Ghosh 23 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 14-02-2025

Sophia Dunkley – Fastest Fifty in WPL (18 Balls)

Sophia Dunkley set the original benchmark for the fastest WPL fifty during the 2023 season. Playing for Gujarat Giants against RCB at the Brabourne Stadium, she smashed a 50 off just 18 balls.

She eventually scored 65 off 28 deliveries, striking 11 fours and three sixes at a strike rate above 230. Her knock powered Gujarat Giants to 201/7 and remains one of the most destructive innings in WPL history.

Chinelle Henry – Joint-Fastest WPL Fifty (18 Balls)

Chinelle Henry joined Dunkley at the top of the list in WPL 2025, hammering a half-century in 18 balls for UP Warriorz against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

Her innings underlined the growing power-hitting depth in the league and ensured the fastest 50s in WPL record now has joint holders.

Shafali Verma: 19 balls vs Gujarat Giants (2023)

Against Gujarat Giants in 2023, Shafali Verma scored a half century in just 19 balls, making it the second fastest in WPL history. Chasing a small target of 106, she smashed 76 off just 28 balls, hitting 10 fours and five sixes with a strike rate of 271.42.

Delhi Capitals won the match by 10 wickets. The opening partnership got the job done, with Shafali being the aggressor while Meg Lanning played a supporting role, scoring just 21 as most of the work was done by Shafali Verma.

Sophie Devine: 20 balls vs Gujarat Giants (2023)

In the match against Gujarat Giants in 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium, Sophie Devine of RCB scored a half century in just 20 balls, making it the third fastest in WPL history.

In pursuit of a score of 189, she gave a fireworks display and scored 99 off a mere 36 deliveries, striking nine fours and eight sixes at strike rate of 275. Her blistering innings led RCB to reach the target in 15.3 overs, earning an 8 wicket win.

Grace Harris Enters the List in RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 Match

Grace Harris produced one of the most explosive knocks of WPL 2026, scoring a half-century in just 22 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against UP Warriorz in Mumbai.

Her innings added fresh momentum to the list of fastest WPL fifties and reinforced her reputation as one of the most dangerous middle-order hitters in the tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur: 22 balls vs Gujarat Giants (2023)

Against the Gujarat Giants in 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored a half century in just 22 balls, making it the fourth fastest in WPL history.

She went on to score 65 off just 30 balls, hitting 14 fours at a strike rate of 216.66. Her innings helped Mumbai Indians post a total of 207/5 in their 20 overs, and they went on to win the match by 143 runs.

Richa Ghosh: 23 balls vs Gujarat Giants (2025)

Richa Ghosh announced herself with a sensational knock in the WPL 2025 opener against Gujarat Giants. She reached her fifty in 23 balls and finished unbeaten on 64 off 27 deliveries as RCB chased down 202 — the highest run chase in WPL history.

Her innings featured seven fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 237.04 and remains one of the most impactful fast fifties in WPL.

